LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Symphony Association is presenting a concert that features Viet Block, the assistant concertmaster of the Oregon East Symphony, and Zach Banks, the symphony’s music director.

Described as an intimate violin and cello concert, the Chamber Series performance is Saturday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at 905 14th St., La Grande. Tickets are $25 at the door.

“We are so excited to welcome in the New Year with the treat of hearing Zach and Viet performing in the intimate home setting,” said Alice Trindle, Grande Ronde Symphony Association president. “The opportunity to hear beautiful classical music presented only a few feet away is an experience that is very different than the concert hall, and one that truly goes directly to your soul.”

A violinist, Block enjoys sharing the gift of music with people from all walks of life, especially those who can’t easily get to concert halls. She has performed for senior communities throughout Oregon and has volunteered more than 100 hours at the Portland V.A. Hospital.

Banks, who hails from the Midwest, most recently planted his musical roots in the Pacific Northwest. For the last six years, he studied cello performance at Portland State University, earning a master’s degree.

For more information, contact grsymphony2@gmail.com or visit www.granderondesymphony.org.