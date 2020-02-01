MISSION — A 10-time male vocalist of the year, Collin Raye offers the perfect date night for Valentine’s Day at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
The performance is Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. in the Rivers Event Center. It’s located off Interstate 84 at Exit 216, Mission.
An energizing showman, Raye is known for his passionate and soulful delivery of searing country ballads. Come prepared to hear such hits as “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “Not That Different” and “If I Were You.”
Recognized by both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music, Raye also has 24 Top Ten records and 16 No. 1 hits.
Tickets, which range from $39 to $49, are still available for the show. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wildhorseresort.com . For questions, call 800-654-9453.
— EO Media Group
