MISSION — Get ready for some laughs — LOL Comedy is returning to Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

Adults 21 and older are invited to grab a seat in the Wildhorse Sports Bar each Thursday night as a hilarious line-up is planned in the new year. The shows begin at 8 p.m. and there’s no cover charge.

The Jan. 10 event features headliner Travis Nelson (who sprouted in the Pacific Northwest comedy scene to make a name for himself in clubs across the United States and Canada) and opener Vanessa Dawn. The Jan. 17 event includes Tyler Boeh (who cut his teeth in the Portland comedy scene before heading to the East Coast for four years) and Jeremiah Coughlan; Jan. 24 brings Andrew Rivers (a storytelling comic who earns high praise from fellow comedians) and Michael Glatzmair to the stage, and rounding out the month is Alex Elkin (the 2016 San Francisco Comedy Competition champion) and Ken Hamlett on Jan. 31.

For more information, call 800-654-9453 or visit www.wildhorseresort.com.