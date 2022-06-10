MORROW COUNTY — Music in the Parks is back in full swing in North Morrow County. The public is invited to hear a variety of musical genres while enjoying the scenic beauty on the banks of the Columbia River.
The free summer concerts alternate between the marina parks in Boardman, 1 N.E. Marine Drive, and Irrigon, 430 N.E. Eighth St., each Monday at 7 p.m. — except the Fourth of July — through Aug. 1. In case of inclement weather, the show will go on with a change of venue; Boardman events will be at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, and Irrigon shows will be at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane.
While the concert series began June 6, there’s plenty of opportunities to ride the vibe through the rest of the season:
• June 13: Wasteland Kings (Irrigon)
Packing venues across the region and beyond, The Wasteland Kings hail from La Grande. With such influences as the Rolling Stones, Muddy Waters and Townes Van Zandt, the seasoned musicians add their own unique twist to the Americana sound.
• June 20: Blue Mt. Spanish Sound (Boardman)
An acoustic guitar duo based in Walla Walla, Jesse Campos and Lance Smith play original classical guitar music with Latin influences. According to Jason Valentine of “Good Morning Northwest,” the duo features the “fastest fingers in the Northwest.”
• June 27: One Trick Pony (Irrigon)
Get ready for an evening of Paul Simon solo hits and Simon & Garfunkel covers, including some spirited sing-alongs. And Michael Trew isn’t a one trick pony — the Seattle-based musician has toured across the country with various acts, including The Graduates, an S&G tribute duo.
• July 11: Brady Goss (Boardman)
Great balls of fire — you don’t want to miss this keyboard wizard. A piano phenom with Wallowa County roots, Goss’ influences include Jerry Lewis. Fellow musicians call his performances energetic and electrifying.
• July 18: Brass Fire (Irrigon)
The regional band sizzles while playing blues, soul, funk, jazz and rock. The group includes talented and seasoned musicians offering up a full rhythm section, as well as pulling out trumpets, saxophones and a trombone. Get ready to get down.
• July 25: Eric Ode (Boardman)
A widely published author and poet, Ode is a national award-winning children’s singer/songwriter. A former elementary and middle school teacher, he was a contributing writer of poetry and lyrics for the Grammy-winning album “All About Bullies … Big and Small.”
• Aug. 1: Cruise Control (Irrigon)
Based in the Tri-Cities, the band revs up with a hard drivin’ rock ‘n’ roll sound along with softer melodies. Cruise Control will crank out tunes from the 1950s through the ’80s. Get ready to tap your toes, dance or just sing along.
People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Also, attendees may bring a picnic and beverages to enjoy while listening to the music. For more information, search www.facebook.com/boardmanirrigon.
