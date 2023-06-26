Condon Film Festival

The Condon Arts Council is hosting the inaugural Condon Film Festival from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Historic Liberty Theatre, Condon.

 Condon Arts Council/Contributed Graphic

CONDON — The inaugural Condon Film Festival is June 30 through July 2 at the Historic Liberty Theatre, 212 S. Main St.

Admission is free but donations are accepted for the continued renovation of the historic theater. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.