A Texas alt-country group with punk roots will take the stage during the upcoming “Live from the Leslie,” a monthly concert series in Pendleton.
Offering the next wave of Texas music, Vandoliers is a six-piece Dallas-Fort Worth band led by frontman Joshua Fleming. With a mixture of gritty vocals, country twang and fiddles, honky-tonk and horns, the group channels the Lone Star State’s uniqueness and tradition. Annalise Domenighini with Noisey said Vandoliers’ sound continues to reenergize modern cowpunk — calling it “warmly familiar.”
Formed in 2015, the band recently released its third album, “Forever.” It’s described as “a mix of youthful and defiant punk, rugged Red Dirt country, and vibrant Tejano.”
In addition to Fleming (songwriter, lead singer, guitar), the band features Mark Moncrieff (bass), Guyton Sanders (drums), Travis Curry (fiddle), Dustin Fleming (electric guitar) and Cory Graves (multi-instrumentalist). Also, Fleming is known to serve up rousing sing-along choruses.
The event is Friday, May 3 at The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton. The concert doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 via www.brownpapertickets.com (which also provides an opportunity to reserve tables for two). Also, limited tickets are available for purchase at 215 S.E. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Tickets sold at the door are $12.
Tennessee troubadour Cory Branan will perform the opening set. His latest release, “Adios,” was named one of the 40 best country albums of 2017 by Rolling Stone.
People are invited to come early and enjoy the evening at The Lodge. The Stag Bar opens at 6 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from Mario’s Basque Bar-B-Q, beer by The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub and cocktails created especially for the event by Portland’s Ezza Rose.
For more information, contact Adam Mack at 503-720-5370, thependletonlodge@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/thependletonlodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.