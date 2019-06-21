BAKER CITY — Tall tales and stories of the American West, cowboys and troubadours are featured as Coyote Joe appears at the Powder River Music Review.
“The music I play and sing comes from my heart, and when I sing a song I like to try to paint a picture, one you can see through closed eyes while you listen to my music,” he said.
The event is Sunday, June 23 from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Powder River Pavilion at Geiser-Pollman Park, 1723 Madison St., Baker City. There is no set admission fee but to help support the summer series, people are encouraged to make a donation. Those who give $5 receive a raffle ticket for a door prize.
The Powder River Music Review features live performers each Sunday through the summer. The June 30 show brings Brady Goss to the stage. The keyboard wizard grew up in Wallowa County.
For information about upcoming performances, visit www.facebook.com/PowderRiverMusicReview. For questions, contact bakercityevents1@gmail.com or 541-519-5653.
