MISSION — The community is invited to visit the Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts fine printmaking studio as well as see some of the resulting works hanging on the gallery walls.
The annual holiday open house is Sunday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 48004 St. Andrews Road, Mission. The free event is family-friendly. Light refreshments will be served.
Crow’s Shadow is housed at the historic Saint Andrews Mission on the Umatilla Indian reservation, about 10 miles outside of Pendleton. The nonprofit organization was founded 27 years ago under the guidance of local artists James Lavadour (Walla Walla), Phillip Cash Cash (Cayuse and Nez Perce), and their creative friends. It was envisioned as a place for creative folks from the area to foster artistic development.
In 2001, CSIA turned its focus toward fine printmaking and hired a master printer. Since then, its reputation for publishing fine art lithography has grown and artworks produced in the studio have gone on to many venerable institutions, including the Library of Congress, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Portland Art Museum, and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.
For more information, contact info@crowsshadow.org, 541-276-3954 or visit www.crowsshadow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.