BOARDMAN — Hard drivin 'rock 'n' roll and the softer melodies are featured as Cruise Control gets set to perform in Boardman.
The Tri-Cities band will crank out the tunes from the 1950s through 1980s during Music in the Parks. The free show is Monday, July 22 at 7 p.m. at Boardman Marina Park. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be moved to the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman.
The band doesn’t always stick to a set list and often takes song requests from the eras they cover. In addition, they sometimes offer audience members to grab a mic and sing along with them on stage.
The park series alternates weekly on Mondays between Irrigon and Boardman marina parks through Aug. 12. For more information, contact Jackie McCauley at 541-720-1289 or utility.clerk@cityofboardman.com.
