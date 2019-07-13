HEPPNER — Dakota Brown will perform during the July Music in the Park series in Heppner.
The free event is Sunday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Heppner City Park, 444 N. Main St. There is no admission charge. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at Heppner Elementary School, 235 E. Stansbury St.
A pop and soul singer, Brown learned how to play guitar opposite-handed after a severe automobile crash. The injury was the catalyst for the local musician to pursue a dream to perform. In addition to a solo act, he fronts the Dakota Brown Band with Luke Basile, Frazer Wambeke, Tim Coronado and Chris Newbury.
People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a relaxing evening in the park. A picnic meal will be available by donation to benefit the Hopeful Saints Ministry, a combined effort of Hope Lutheran Church and All Saints Episcopal Church.
For more information, contact the Heppner Chamber of Commerce at 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net.
