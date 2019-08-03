MISSION — People are invited to enjoy dinner with the smooth jazz sounds of a Walla Walla duo.
Gary Hemenway, an accomplished pianist and vocalist, and Clairece Rosati, an award-winning singer/songwriter, will set the ambiance for special date night at Plateau in Mission.
The special event is Friday, Aug. 16 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The restaurant is located at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off Interstate 84, Exit 216. Seating is limited. To reserve a table, call 541-966-1610.
