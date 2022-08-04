The scouts were up at 5:00 a.m. Norris Graham, Geo. Summerville, Raymond Rugg, Ed Hale and Gordon Keane cooked breakfast. V. Archie Twitchwell, Louis Hartrong, Red and Alfred Downs. M. Kirby hiked to Meachem for supplies and mail with Russel Lovell, Norris Graham and Donald Swainbnak. Dinner at 12:00; macaroni and cheese, pork and beans, bread and butter, stewed raisins and cocoa. In the afternoon the boys took little hikes around camp and played baseball and horseshoe. Some of the boys picked huckleberries. Allen Cardon, Alfred Downs, Elmer Warren, Clarence Thim and Willie Laing cooked supper. At 10 o’clock Scoutmaster Kirby arrived from town with a case of cantaloupes from Mr. Cardon and ten dozen doughnuts from Mrs. Swainbank. All gifts gratefully received.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Kenneth Brumit Archer led police officers on a horseback chase into the Blue Mountains and escaped Thursday.
Archer was wanted on a charge of negotiating a bad check. When a Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputy and a state police officer approached a ranch near Weston, to serve the warrant, Archer jumped out a back window.
Archer got on a horse and headed north up a draw towards Pine Creek.
The officers also grabbed horses and tried to track him on horseback over the ridge. A helicopter was called to help in the search but this was given up when Archer got into the timber and brush.
Sheriff Bob Oliver said today that the Pine Creek country where Archer eluded the officers is extremely rugged and nearly impossible to walk.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Adam Guenther, serving as First Citizen for Oregon Boys State, recently had the opportunity to meet President Clinton, sit in on Senate proceedings and stop by for a chat with Oregon’s own senators while at Boys Nation in Washington, D.C.
Guenther also had the chance to run for vice president of Boys Nation. He made it to the fourth round before losing his bid.
“It was a disappointment until we heard Bill Clinton. He told us that when he was at Boys Nation, he got put out in the fourth round,” Guenther said with a smile.
However, Guenther denies that politics are in the stars for him.
“I don’t know if I’m quite shallow enough for politics,” Guenther said.
Instead, Guether, a senior at Pendleton High School, hopes that his involvement at Boys Nation will garner dollars for this college education. His goal is to attend law school with a minor in theater.
