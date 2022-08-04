100 years ago in the East Oregonian

The scouts were up at 5:00 a.m. Norris Graham, Geo. Summerville, Raymond Rugg, Ed Hale and Gordon Keane cooked breakfast. V. Archie Twitchwell, Louis Hartrong, Red and Alfred Downs. M. Kirby hiked to Meachem for supplies and mail with Russel Lovell, Norris Graham and Donald Swainbnak. Dinner at 12:00; macaroni and cheese, pork and beans, bread and butter, stewed raisins and cocoa. In the afternoon the boys took little hikes around camp and played baseball and horseshoe. Some of the boys picked huckleberries. Allen Cardon, Alfred Downs, Elmer Warren, Clarence Thim and Willie Laing cooked supper. At 10 o’clock Scoutmaster Kirby arrived from town with a case of cantaloupes from Mr. Cardon and ten dozen doughnuts from Mrs. Swainbank. All gifts gratefully received.

