Five men pleaded guilty to charges of either being drunk, fighting or vagrancy this morning in police court when they faced Judge Thomas FitzGerald. Manuel Dutra drew $10 for being drunk, John Snyder was fined $15 on a similar charge, Neil McLinen for fighting got $15. When Oscar Mohardt pleaded guilty to being drunk he was fined a 10 spot and J. Daleys got $25 on a charge of vagrancy.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Curiosity killed the cat about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and created a mysterious power outage for western Umatilla County’s Pacific Power and Light Co. customers until a PP&L employee learned that cats don’t have nine lives, but can do some strange things when their curiosity is aroused.
Not only was it a major power failure, but the cat created genuine problem possibilities in several areas.
Hermiston Fire Chief John Shull called out 10 firemen and posted guards at the banks as security against a holdup. Other firemen patrolled the city in the ambulance to keep in touch with communication points.
Extra policemen were pressed into duty.
How did the cat cause the power outage?
“You would never believe it,” says Roy Stephens, PP&L’s Hermiston area manager.
Stephens said the cat “must have leaped over the 12- or 14-foot power substation metal fence. When the cat got inside the fence, it made the fatal mistake of jumping on top of a bus bar and caused five three-foot-long transformer fuses to burn out.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
When asked why people are relocating to the Athena area, Mayor Mark Seltmann simply said, “We have one of the best school districts in the area.”
The same answer is echoed throughout the community.
“I’ve heard the schools are pretty good. I know their sports programs are really good,” said Darick Cope, one of Athena’s newest residents.
“People are attracted to Athena because of the school system,” developer John Tillman said.
Lynn Harris, Superintendent of Athena-Weston School District, refers to himself as the “community cheerleader.” Harris, who came to Athena from Sandy back in 1986, said he planned on staying only a short time.
“I was thinking it’d be kind of a 3-4 year stop. Then I’d go on to become president of the University of Oregon or something.” Harris said with a robust laugh.
Instead, Harris rooted himself in the community and his job, first serving as vice-principal then principal, before stepping in as superintendent in 1989.
