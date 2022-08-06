100 years ago in the East Oregonian

Five men pleaded guilty to charges of either being drunk, fighting or vagrancy this morning in police court when they faced Judge Thomas FitzGerald. Manuel Dutra drew $10 for being drunk, John Snyder was fined $15 on a similar charge, Neil McLinen for fighting got $15. When Oscar Mohardt pleaded guilty to being drunk he was fined a 10 spot and J. Daleys got $25 on a charge of vagrancy.

