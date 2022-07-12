The quality of wheat is better than farmers and grain dealers expected before threshing, according to the opinion of J.J. Chisholm, who has been making a study of field grain conditions during the past few days. Near Nolin and Yokum where harvesters have been working for a week or more a friendly good opinion of the grain and yield has been secured. The wheat is testing well, tests going between 58 pounds to 62 pounds a bushel.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Firefighting crews were concentrated in south central Oregon today where two forest fires, burning on federal, state and private lands, covered more than 350 acres. Fire danger was on the rise throughout the state. Some 250 men worked the fires, containing the blaze on federal and private land and controlling the fire on state protected property. Smoke jumpers and logging crews were used on the 160-acre fire in the Winema National Forest east of Chemult. The fire, man-caused, started Wednesday afternoon and spread through small timber into logging slash on private land. Further east, fire covered nearly 200 acres about 35 miles from Silver Lake before state crews controlled it.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Art is coming to life at Crow’s Shadow Art Institute. After years of development, fund-raising and remodeling, the non-profit arts facility is in its “trial run” this summer, offering art workshops taught by masters in each media. And the institute has a master of its own, in the form of master printer Beth Mills who started work July 1 at the facility on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The institute, which was founded by artist James Lavadour in 1992, has already achieved its five-year goals set by board members. Upcoming projects include establishing an artist-in-residence program and purchasing a ceramics kiln and equipment for metal and glass casting.
