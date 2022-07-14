L.E. Lieuallen has bought a new 1922 Dodge truck for ranch use. Rev. Luther preached his farewell sermon Sunday and will leave Thursday for Springfield, Oregon, to take command of the work up there. Adams community regrets to see him go and he has the best wishes of the new community for his best success in his new home. Mr. and Mrs. E. Hales and grandson, Jack, returned to their home in Adams after two weeks of touring to Hood River and near Portland on their vacation for an outing.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Pendleton’s American Legion baseball team heads into the homestretch this weekend. Pendleton, 13-5 on the season and 7-1 in league play through last weekend, heads out this weekend for four non-counters. Saturday Pendleton plays a 6:30 p.m. doubleheader in Hood River. Sunday Pendleton is at The Dalles for a 1 p.m. pair. July 22 Pendleton winds up its season with two league games with La Grande, at 6 p.m. in Pendleton. The Pendleton team is continuing its hot hitting pace. Through last week Pendleton was hitting .306 as a team.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
One out of five adult chinook salmon will not make it through the upper Grande Ronde River this summer. Instead, the fish will be trapped in a temporary weir and taken to Lookingglass Hatchery, where their offspring will wait to return to the river. It’s called supplementation, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are using it to increase the number of salmon in the upper Grande Ronde after years of posting dwindling numbers. “We’re lucky if a spawning pair returns a spawning pair,” said Gary James, manager of the tribes’ fisheries program, about the decline of the chinook population in the river.
