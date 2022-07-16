Persons who deface road, trail, and other signs posted by the Umatilla National Forest service for the convenience of campers, tourists and other forest users, as well as forest officials, are to be prosecuted, according to an announcement made today by J.C. Kuhns, supervisor. Mr. Kuhns announced today that Ellis McCoy, J.B. McCoy, John Schmidt, and Cleve McNeal, all of Stanfield, and W.G. Miller and C.E. Lawrence of Pendleton, have been reported to him as having defaced signs. Action is to be taken at once.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Drugs by a dispenser machine? No, the laws against use of narcotics aren’t getting any more lenient. In fact, the purpose of the drug dispensing system now being introduced in some hospitals is to reduce the chances of narcotic drugs falling into the hands of unauthorized persons. Pendleton Community Hospital recently purchased one of the innovative dispensing machines for about $10,000. The machine insures that drugs intended for treatment of patients will be safely locked within its metal framework, instead of behind easily accessible cupboard doors.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Ever since Sam Miller moved back to Eastern Oregon in 1992, he was bothered by Enterprise High School’s mascot. The mascot, a cartoon Native American modeled after the old Cleveland Indians mascot, was inappropriate and disrespectful, said Miller, a Joseph resident who was born and raised in Milton-Freewater. That discomfort spurred him into action after he spent an emotional day at the Nez Perce’s dedication of land in Wallowa County, when the tribe returned Chief Joseph’s homeland after 120 years of exile. Sitting down to relax with the back issues of the La Grande newspaper, he came across the graduation issue featuring area high schools, where he saw the Enterprise mascot: the Savage. Last week, he petitioned the school board, which has just sworn in two new members, to abandon the mascot immediately. The five members – four of whom are Enterprise alums – unanimously agreed.
