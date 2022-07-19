A gradual growth in the number of tourists who are seeking road information in Pendleton has been recorded during the past three weeks, according to Miss Mellie Parker, who is in charge of the office details of the work of the Oregon Tourist and Information bureau. During the week which closed Saturday there were persons from 890 cars who sought information as to the best roads to take in various directions from Pendleton. During the week before that the number was 810, while the week previous to that was 695 called. These tourists are served by the service stations and from the office of the Pendleton Commercial Association.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
How do you house 7,000 convention delegates in a city the size of Pendleton? Obviously you don’t. But you house as many as you can in the Round-Up City. Many are housed at Hermiston and Milton-Freewater, and some at Walla Walla. Seven thousand delegates from Oregon, Washington and Idaho are expected here this week for the “Divine Rulership” district convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The convention begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. Five hundred will commute daily from as far away as the Tri-Cities. Fifteen hundred will be accommodated at the Round-Up grounds in trailers, tents, etc.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
What began as puppy love has turned into “dogs, dogs, dogs,” according to Evelyn Larson, area coordinator of puppy raising for Guide Dogs for the Blind. “About 21 years ago, our youngest son raised a guide dog puppy,” Larsen recalled. At that time, guide dog puppy raising was strictly a 4-H project. Now it is open to all young people (9 or older) and adults. Larsen had to do a good amount of attitude adjustment to make Pendleton a good place to raise the pups. She went into various businesses and persuaded proprietors to allow the puppies in their green jackets to mix and mingle with the shoppers. What does a guide dog puppy raiser do? “Basic obedience, socializing and good house manners,” Larsen said.
