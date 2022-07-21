More general use of the motion picture in the schools as a means of instruction in current event, geography, astronomy, and other subjects, was urged by Earl Kilpatrick, director of the extension division, in an address before the audience largely made up of teachers in the summer session (in Eugene). Fields in which film can be of the greatest assistance in education ... are the tracing of movements that are too fast for the human eye; the checking up and recording of movements that are too slow, such as the growth of plants; the presentation of things that are too small, in which the camera cooperates with the microscope; and the projection of objects seen with X-rays.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Whitman Mission got a whopping .65 of an inch of rain Thursday and Pendleton .32, to make it the wettest spot in Oregon. Normally dry Eastern Oregon got the rain, normally wet Western Oregon got the warm temperatures. The high at Pendleton Thursday was just 67. Eugene and Salem were the warmest spots on the state with 88 while Medford and Portland each recorded 87. Meacham and Walla Walla each got .18 of an inch of rain yesterday and Hermiston got just .05. The temperate range at Hermiston was 75-57.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Four people were injured this weekend in two separate accidents that occurred on Interstate 84 near Hermiston. Troy D. Potter, 26, of Irrigon was listed in stable condition today after he was involved in a roll-over accident Sunday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, Potter was driving west on I-84 at 4:10 a.m. Sunday in a 1997 Chevy Silverado when the vehicle drove off the north shoulder of the road and into the median near mile marker 172. The vehicle rolled and came to a stop in the eastbound passing lane. Potter was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the same lane. He was taken to Good Shepherd Community Hospital with head injuries. Three more people were injured Friday afternoon when the driver of a 1990 Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan apparently fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle. OSP officers said the accident happened on I-84 near mile marker 101.
