100 years ago in the East Oregonian

A new Oregon state swimming record for the 440 years reposes to the credit of Harold Hatton, local boy, as the new time of 5 minutes 51 seconds Saturday afternoon in the Oregon state outdoor swimming championships held at the Oaks, Portland, under the auspices of the Portland News. The old record was held by Jimmie Egan, the highly touted Portland swimmer who was forced to take second to Hatton Saturday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.