A new Oregon state swimming record for the 440 years reposes to the credit of Harold Hatton, local boy, as the new time of 5 minutes 51 seconds Saturday afternoon in the Oregon state outdoor swimming championships held at the Oaks, Portland, under the auspices of the Portland News. The old record was held by Jimmie Egan, the highly touted Portland swimmer who was forced to take second to Hatton Saturday.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
The State Emergency Board Friday approved establishment of an Eastern Oregon mental health center to provide assistance to local community health centers in the eastern counties of the state.
The proposal, which will cost $971,000 for the remainder of this biennium, was described by Rep. Stafford Hansell, R-Hermiston, as “a major step forward” in providing mental health services to Eastern Oregon, where some counties have no mental health facilities.
Federal funds will pay 90 per cent of the costs of the expanded services this year. The federal contribution will be gradually reduced to 70 per cent after five years.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Folks in Umatilla can start concentrating on the details now. City, county and agency officials have a wish list of specific site development conditions to negotiate with the Department of corrections. With Senate Bill 6 passed, the prison bill authorizing the DOC to pay for infrastructure impacts in communities where prisons are placed, Umatilla can start figuring. Presently, about half of Umatilla’s proposed conditions are directed to Clause A.1 in a document outlining mandatory general site development conditions. Clause A.1 directs the DOC to work with the appropriate entities to address technical components of the prison project. The prisoners will be counted as part of the city’s population, which increases the city’s portion of state revenue sharing.
