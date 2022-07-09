At a meeting of the city council Wednesday evening, it was decided to rigidly enforce the laws relating to speeding, turning in the middle of a block, etc. Pool halls will be allowed open until 12 o’clock on Saturday nights, but must close at 11 p.m. other nights. Eraden Gerking, one of the best cowboys in the West, will make riders at the Pendleton Round-Up ride hard to take away honors from him when he comes to compete in the fall, according to Albert Peterson, president of the Camas Cowboy’s Association. He is expected to win the all-around award as he did at an Idaho rodeo last month.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
A facility that will annually convert 10,000 acres of raw potatoes into tasty French fries requires a lot of building, money and construction know-how. To handle the construction and equipment installation job in eight months also says a lot for the capability of the construction contractor and its key personnel. That’s the job of Hoffman Construction Co., Portland, is doing on a Hermiston contract. Ground was broken in April on the huge $10 million Lamb-Weston plant in the southwest of Hermiston, and around the Fourth of July, Harvey Pruitt, general superintendent on the project for Hoffman, was predicting the plant will be completed “in the winter.”
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Ten teams will join the host team, Pendleton Swim Association, at their yearly invitational meet at the Pendleton High School pool. The meet kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday. Joining PSA in the meet is the Hermiston Swim Club, Hi-Desert Swim Club from Bend, Hood River Valley Swim Club, Milton-Freewater Valley, Mount Hood Swim Team, Oregon City Swim Team, Parkrose Swim Team, and The Dalles Swim Team. Between 350 and 425 swimmers are expected for the meet. PSA is coming off a strong performance at last weekend’s Ted Walker Invitational in The Dalles where PSA’s Jen Thomas earned a state-qualifying time in the 11-12-year-old 400 freestyle and swam on two relay teams that also earned state-qualifying times. Hood River easily won last week’s team title and will be a strong favorite again this week. Other top teams should be The Dalles and La Grande.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.