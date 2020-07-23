DAYTON, Wash. — The Dayton Historical Depot Society has announced its annual fundraiser auction, which supports the day-to-day operations of the Dayton Historic Depot Museum. Instead of gathering in person in the museum's courtyard for the event, this year the auction will be conducted online.
"Evening Not At The Depot" benefit auction begins Saturday, July 25, and is open to all registered bidders. Bidding continues through August 1, when a Zoom virtual event will be held to close out the auction beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the virtual closing event are $35, and include a $10 wine or dine voucher for Dayton businesses, an interactive game with prizes, winning bid announcements and an entertaining program for all ticketed guests. An event ticket is not required to bid on auction items.
Register to bid on the auction, and purchase tickets for the virtual event, at https://event.auctria.com/e472c80d-0ccb-4843-b3fc-5b691eda5cd7/.
For more information, contact Shellie McLeod at 509-876-7039 or email shellie.l.mcleod@gmail.com.
