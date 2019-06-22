HERMISTON — Highlighting locally sourced craft brews, wines and appetizers, the Hermiston Downtown District is rolling out the inaugural Cork & Barrel event
Open to adults 21-and-older, it features beer and wine tasting and live music. Cork & Barrel is Saturday, June 29 from 5:30-10 p.m. It will take place on Hermiston’s festival street, located at East Main & Second streets. Advance tickets are $20 and those bought at the gate are $25.
Live entertainment is provided by the Black Dolly Band. The group includes former Hermiston resident Frazer Wambeke and Luke Basile, formerly of Heppner, who join other talented musicians from the Pacific Northwest. They are said to play “soulful jams and smooth grooves.”
Tickets for the event are available at Hermiston Parks & Recreation, 415 S. Highway 395; the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, 1055 S. Highway 395, Suite 111; or Lucky Endz Gifts, 239 E. Main St. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Hermistondowntown or call 541-667-5026.
