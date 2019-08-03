PENDLETON — Describing their genre as “love songs,” Pure Bathing Culture are the headliners for the upcoming Live from the Leslie show.
The Portland dream pop artists will take the stage Saturday, Aug. 10 at The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton. Also, special guests include Camp Crush, a Portland pop duo whose wall of sound is described as “a blend of vintage danceable new-wave and modern indie pop.” And Rev, a local band that came together at Pendleton Center for the Arts’ Rock & Roll Camp, also will perform.
The concert doors open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m. In addition, people are invited to come early as the Stag Bar starts serving drinks at 6 p.m. — featuring beer from The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, wine from Sno Road Winery and cocktails from Portland’s Ezza Rose.
Advance tickets for the show are $10. They can be purchased via www.brownpapertickets.com or at 215 S.E. Dorion Ave. Tickets purchased at the door are $12.
Pure Bathing Culture recently released their third album, “Night Pass.” They are launching a U.S. tour from the special concert at The Lodge.
For more information about upcoming shows at Live from the Leslie, contact Adam Mack at 503-720-5370, thependletonlodge@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/thependletonlodge.
