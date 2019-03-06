PENDLETON — The music of Simon & Garfunkel is featured in an upcoming performance in Pendleton.
The Graduates — featuring Paul Langer (voice, guitar, mandolin, bass) and Michael Trew (voice, flute, keyboards, guitar) — draw from the vast songbook of Paul Simon. The duo recreates the vocal harmonies, and arrangements found on the records, as well as live shows like 1981's "Concert in Central Park.”
The show is Thursday, March 28 from 7-10 p.m. at 40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. There is no cover charge for the 21-and-older event.
For more about the performance, call 206-303-0141. For more about The Graduates, search ReverbNation or Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.