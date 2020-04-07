ELGIN — The Eagle Cap Excursion Train has an expanded schedule for the upcoming season, building on the success of 2019, which saw an average of more than 100 passengers per ride.
The schedule is full of opportunities for a train ride beside the Grande Ronde and Wallowa rivers on the Wallowa Union Railroad, historically known as the Joseph Branch Railroad. Season highlights include train robberies, rides that feature regional wine, chocolates and cheese, a search for Bigfoot, a few midweek runs and many chances to enjoy the region’s colorful fall foliage.
New in 2020 is the opportunity to reserve a ride in the cab of the engine during the return leg of the trip. This is available to only one passenger each train ride and is by reservation only. The cab ride includes a special railroad cap, along with lunch and a seat in the passenger car during the first leg of the trip. Cab rides are the cost of a ticket for the specific train ride, plus $200. Cab riders must be 18 years or older.
“Passengers have so much fun with the Gold Rush Bandits train robberies, we have included four in the schedule,” said Ed Spaulding, president of the Friends of the Joseph Branch, the nonprofit organization that manages the excursion business for the railroad. “The beautiful horses and train-stopping action provide lots of photo opportunities.”
And it was an easy decision to bring Scot and Hannah Violette of Blue Mountain Bigfoot Research back for two trips in July. Fitting the trips into Scot and Hannah’s busy schedule was a challenge, as they travel extensively, making presentations and researching the legendary creatures.
Spaulding noted that, regardless of the theme for the day or when they are riding, passengers always have high praise for the scenery, the food, and the fun, relaxed atmosphere. Members of the Friends of the Joseph Branch serve as the all-volunteer crew of engineers, conductors and car hosts. Ten Depot Street, a La Grande restaurant, prepares the popular boxed lunches served on Two Rivers and Two Rivers Bonus trips and splits catering responsibilities with Chuckwagon Sisters catering of Enterprise on the runs with special themes.
The schedule, approved by the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority, includes the following events: Two Rivers Bonus (May 23, July 8, 25 and 29, Aug. 5, Sept. 5, Oct. 17); Wine & Chocolates Train (June 6); Gold Rush Bandits Robbery (June 20, Oct. 3 and 10); Father’s Day Gold Rush Bandits Robbery (June 21); Summer Dinner Train (June 26); I Love America! Veterans’ Train (July 3); Finding Bigfoot (July 15 and 18); Sunday “Champagne” Brunch (Sept. 13); Wine & Cheese Train (Sept. 19); Fall Foliage (Sept. 26); Season’s Bounty Train (Oct. 24).
Go to www.eaglecaptrainrides.com for the full descriptions and to purchase tickets, or call the Elgin Depot, 541-437-3652, if you have questions.
Due to precautions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the Mother’s Day Brunch Train originally scheduled for Sunday, May 10, has been canceled. Further cancellations may be necessary depending on statewide restrictions, and the website will be updated in that case.
The Friends of the Joseph Branch is a nonprofit organization that operates the excursions train for the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority, the owner and governing body of the railroad. To become a member of the Friends or learn about volunteer opportunities, contact Peggy Weishaar at 541-786-0094 or weishaar73@gmail.com.
