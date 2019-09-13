ELGIN — The Elgin Opera House is staging the Broadway musical “Newsies.”
Set in New York City, the production shares the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions.
The show opened Friday and continues Friday and Saturday nights through Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. In addition, Saturday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. The opera house is located at 104 N. Eighth St., Elgin. Tickets range from $8 to $17.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.elginoperahouse.com. For questions, contact 541-663-6324 or tickets@elginoperahouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.