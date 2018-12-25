The last hours of 2018 are ticking away and people are invited to celebrate at area events and activities.

During the biggest party of the year, get ready to celebrate with your friends. And, at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, the fun kicks off with a theme from the ‘90s TV show “Friends.”

The doors open for the 21-and-older event at 8 p.m. in the Rivers Event Center. There is no cover charge. Free party favors will assist people in ringing in the New Year as KVEW provides live coverage as the clock counts down to midnight.

A no-host bar will be available — serving up such drinks as “The Rachel” or “The Phoebe” at the Central Perk Cafe.

"How you doin'?" as the party continues with Ants In The Kitchen taking the stage at 9 p.m. Not a run-of-the-mill rock & roll cover band, the eight-piece horn band offers a danceable mix with classic ‘70s era funk, blues and soul. Also, "Portland's First Lady of Blues," LaRhonda Steele, will belt out the tunes as one of the band's primary vocalists.

And, if you need some elbow room or want a bit of variety, head to the Wildhorse Sports Bar. The doors open at 8 p.m., with music featuring Time Machine Radio starting at 9 p.m.

The high-energy band from Seattle plays songs from the ‘70s through hits of today. The variety includes rock and dance songs to get you out of your seat.

In Hermiston, they are rolling out the red carpet for the inaugural New Year's Eve Bash on the city’s festival street.

Get ready to kick up your heels as The Shades are prepared to rock Hermiston into the New Year. The group, who hails from the Tri-Cities, performs classic rock and pop.

The free event kicks off Monday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. on the festival street, located on Second Street between Main Street and Gladys Avenue. There is no cover charge. In addition to music and dancing, vendors and food will be available for purchase. The event crescendos with a fireworks show at midnight.

The group was founded by frontman Bobby Nelsen (guitar, vocals) in Seattle in 1982. He began performing professionally while still in his teens. A seasoned musician, he also plays bass and drums.

A familiar face — or voice — Faith Martin is known as a radio personality. Joining The Shades in 2004, she knows her way around the stage as a lead singer and also plays guitar.

Taking care of the band’s beat, Josh Mears has played drums for more than 20 years. A former Marine and outdoorsman, he moonlights as Batman. His musical talents crosses multiple genres.

Rick Wiltse (bass guitar, vocals) began with The Shades in 1994. He performed with numerous club bands in the Seattle area before moving to eastern Washington.