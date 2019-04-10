FESTIVALS
Adams Day
•Saturday, April 13
•Adams, multiple venues
Free admission. Official kickoff to Triangle Little League season. Festival includes Ladies Club breakfast, vendor booths, a parade and city-wide yard sales.
Sense of Place
•April 15-18
•Blue Mountain Community College
Free admission. BMCC Arts and Culture Festival includes activities on Pendleton and Hermiston campuses.
Pendleton Quilt Show
•Friday, April 26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate
$5/good for both days. To enter quilts, pre-register by April 20. (541-278-7910, krazyhorsequiltshow@gmail.com).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Ellsworth Kelly: Selections from the collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer Family Foundation”
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features works of Ellsworth Kelly (1923-2015), an American painter, sculptor and printmaker. Works of Marissa Carlos and Kristie Anderson on display in Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs through April 30.
“Women on the Edge”
•Monday through Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Held in conjunction with Women's History Month. Runs through April 18.
“Home Grown”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features landscape paintings of Richard Thompson. Gallery open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through May 2.
“Synergy”
•Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Nightingale Gallery, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande
www.eou.edu/art/nightingale-gallery
Free. Capstone exhibition of Mary Edwards, Alexandra Tsiatsos and Amanda Welch. Runs through April 19.
“Different Places in Her Heart”
•Friday, April 19; opens
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Free/opening day, $10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of local artist Ellen Taylor. Exhibit runs April 19 through June 15.
MUSIC
Frog Hollow Band
•Saturday, April 13; 6:30 p.m. No cover.
•Nookie’s/Hermiston Brewing Co., 125 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. The Walla Walla band raises a ruckus with country rock.
The Mix
•Saturday, April 13; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Jonathan Ferrucci
•Sunday, April 14; 2 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Piano recital as part of Portland Piano International’s Rising Stars program. (541-278-9201)
The Wasteland Kings
•Thursday, April 18; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. La Grande-based band gets ready to rock.
Dusty Santamaria + Moira Ichiban
•Friday, April 19; 7 p.m. No cover
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Pendleton musician J.D. Kindle opens the show.
Groove City
•Friday, April 19; Saturday, April 20; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Deacon Jones & the Dirty Rotten Sinners
•Friday, April 19; 9 p.m.
•Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No Cover. Performing 100 proof Southern roots rock.
Tony Orlando
•Saturday, April 20; 8 p.m.
•Rivers Event Center, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
$49-$69. 21-and-older. Orlando's hit “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree” was Billboard’s No. 1 song of 1973.
Foxgloves
•Thursday, April 25; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Songwriting folk duo of Gregory Rawlins and Mike Surber.
Maile Mae
•Friday, April 26; Saturday, April 27; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Zac Grooms
•Saturday, April 27, 7-11 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
No cover. Frontman of Brewer’s Grade Band will perform.
BMCC College Rodeo Finals After Party
•Saturday, April 27; 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
$5 cover. Rodeo-themed costume party; dress in your best western attire and kick up your heels with music by Austin Lindstrom. (541-567-3022).
Martin Gerschwitz
•Sunday, April 28; 4-7:30 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo
No cover. Gerschwitz formerly played with Iron Butterfly, Meat Loaf, Walter Trout, Eric Burdon & the Animals and more.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Wine Wednesday
•Wednesdays; 3-6 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting and music.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Aaron Flett; April 18: Rodger Lizaola, Jeremiah Coughlin; April 25: Derek Sheen, Todd Kirkwood
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Gallery Talk with Brigit Farley
•Saturday, April 13; 1 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. In conjunction with Ellsworth Kelly exhibit, Farley will share about the artist’s work with the World War II Ghost Army.
First Draft Writers’ Series
•Thursday, April 18; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Headliner Vince Wixon will read from his book of poems, “Laying By.” In 2014, Vince and his wife, Patty, received the Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy Award for contributions to literary life of Oregon. Concludes with short open mic sessions from audience.
“Bumblebee”
•Friday, April 19; 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, April 20; 2:15 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
$3/person, includes popcorn. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
HOT TICKETS
•Rivers Event Center concerts: Tony Orlando. (April 20, $49-$69), Banda Machos (May 10, $69-$99) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets for the 21-and-older shows via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com
•Bombs Away Ball: (features Brass Fire) May 11, Pendleton National Guard Armory. Tickets ($40 or 2/$70) via Pendleton Air Museum, 21 S.W. Emigrant Ave. (541-276-0141).
•The Rolling Stones. No Filter Tour. May 22, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. Tickets ($94-$494+) via www.ticketmaster.com
•Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Melissa Etheridge: 40th anniversary tour (July 29), Toyota Center, Kennewick. Tickets ($64-$222+) via www.ticketmaster.com
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
