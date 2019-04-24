FESTIVALS

Pendleton Quilt Show

•Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate

www.krazyhorsequilters.org

$5. Includes quilters from across the region, supply vendors, demonstrations, door prizes and featured quilter Pam Raby of Corvallis. 

Pendleton Food Truck Night

•Saturday, April 27; 4-9 p.m.

•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton

www.thependletonrecord.com

No admission charge. Features food trucks ($), live music, beer garden ($), kid-friendly activities, including bouncy houses.

Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend

•May 2-4

•In/around Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate

www.cattlebarons.net

Free admission. Celebrates the outdoor, horse and ranching lifestyles. Activities include Buckaroo Barbecue Challenge, Tradin' Post, Select Gelding/Working Dog Sale, Bit, Spur and Engraver Show, North American Stock Saddle Bronc Championships ($), Ranch Rodeo ($) and more.

MS Walk Eastern Oregon

•Saturday, May 4; 9 a.m.-noon

•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton

www.walkms.org

Raises money and awareness to fight multiple sclerosis. Walk begins at 10 a.m.

Spring Release Weekend

•May 3-5

•Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla wineries

www.wallawallawine.com

Free/some activities. Walla Walla Valley wineries open their doors to celebrate the season.

ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS

“Ellsworth Kelly: Selections from the collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer Family Foundation”

•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

Free. Features works of Ellsworth Kelly (1923-2015), an American painter, sculptor and printmaker. Also, work of Marissa Carlos and Kristie Anderson is displayed in Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs through April 30.

Wallowa County Youth Art Festival

•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph

www.josephy.org

Free. Runs through April 30.

“Home Grown”

•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.

Free. Features the landscape paintings of Richard Thompson. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Exhibit runs through May 2.

“Different Places in Her Heart”

•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours

•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

www.tamastslikt.org

$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of Ellen Taylor. Exhibit runs through June 15.

“Intersections”

•Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

•Nightingale Gallery, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande

www.eou.edu/art/nightingale-gallery

Free. Capstone exhibition of Audrey Lind, Berenice Chavez Meraz, Haley White and Tanisha Willis. Exhibit runs through May 10.

Heritage Station First Saturday

•Saturday, May 4; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

•Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton

www.heritagestationmuseum.org

Free. Features a one-day military display by Anthony Bowman and Joe Ford.

MUSIC

Zac Grooms

•Saturday, April 27, 7-11 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

No cover. Frontman of Brewer’s Grade Band will perform.

Maile Mae

•Saturday, April 27; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Martin Gerschwitz 

•Sunday, April 28; 4-7:30 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo

No cover. Gerschwitz formerly played with Iron Butterfly, Meat Loaf, Walter Trout, Eric Burdon & the Animals and more.

Kory Quinn

•Thursday, May 2; 7-9 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Portland-based Americana troubadour.

Kinzie Steele

•Friday, May 3, 7 p.m.

•OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise

www.kinziesteele.com

$10. Album-release event for Kinzie Steele, an instrumental duo of Seth Kinzie and Andy Steele. Also features live painting by artists Anna Vogel and Carrie Chupp.

Live from the Leslie

•Friday, May 3; 8 p.m.

•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton

www.brownpapertickets.com

$10/advance, $12/door. Features Vandoliers, a six-piece alt-country band from Texas, and the opening set by Tennessee troubadour Cory Branan.

Santa Poco

•Friday, May 3; Saturday, May 4; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Standard Deviation

•Saturday, May 4; 6:30 p.m. No cover.

•Nookie’s/Hermiston Brewing Co., 125 N. First St., Hermiston

An American Forest w/Margo Cilker

•Tuesday, May 7; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Features the humor of cowboy poet Forrest Van Tuhl, who offers up words and music.

“Spring Serenade”

•Thursday, May 9; 7 p.m.

•Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton

•Friday, May 10; 5 p.m.

•Main Street, Pendleton

www.oregoneastsymphony.org

Free. Presented by the Oregon East Symphony, the joint concerts featuring the OES Youth Orchestra and Preludes Orchestra usher in the season.

DJ Sub

•Friday, May 10; Saturday, May 11; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Big Steve and the Trainwreck/The Big Reunion Concert

•Saturday, May 11; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Big Steve is bringing the trainwreck back together for a night of harmonica-driven blues and rock. Expect to see a lot of familiar faces.

NIGHT LIFE

Dart League Info Meeting

•Saturday, April 27; 4-5 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Discuss a dart league at rotating venues (541-567-5180).

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Saturdays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

Saturday Night Trivia

•Saturdays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.

BMCC College Rodeo Finals After Party

•Saturday, April 27; 9 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

$5 cover. Rodeo-themed costume party with live music by Austin Lindstrom. (541-567-3022).

“Mix It Up!”

•Saturday, May 4; 5:30 p.m.

•Hodgen Distributing, 4340 Westgate, Pendleton

www.oregoneastsymphony.org

$45/single, $80/couple. Oregon East Symphony fundraiser features The Eastern Oregon Community Big Band and Equinox Jazz Quartet; also live auction, dutch raffle, food and no-host bar.

Bombs Away Ball

•Saturday, May 11; 5:30-10 p.m.

•National Guard Armory, 2100 N.W. 56th St., Pendleton

www.pendletonairmuseum.org

$40, 2/$70. Includes dinner, live music with Brass Fire and dancing. Benefits Pendleton Air Museum (541-278-0141).

Karaoke Party

•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wino Wednesdays

•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo

Karaoke at the Packard

•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight

•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover.

First Thursday Wine

•Thursday, May 2; 5-8 p.m.

•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston

No cover. Features tasting from Kitzke Cellars.

Thirsty Thursdays

•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings. 

LOL Comedy Jam

•Thursdays; 8 p.m.

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

No cover. May 2: Gabriel Rutledge, Ben Warren; May 9: Collin Williams, Deece Casillas

Wine tasting

•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Fridays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

DJ and dancing

•Fridays, 8 p.m.

•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Karaoke

•Fridays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES

“Steel Hearts”

•Saturday, April 27; 6 p.m.

•Irrigon High School, 315 Wyoming Ave.

Donations accepted, $5/pasta dinner during intermission. Written and directed by Irrigon High School drama club students (541-922-5551).

“The Ribbon Of Road Ahead: One Woman’s Remarkable Journey with Parkinson’s Disease”

•Tuesday, May 14; 5:30-6:30 p.m.

•Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.

www.ultreiablog.org

Free. Carol Clupny of Hermiston recently released her memoir.

First Draft Writers’ Series

•Thursday, May 16; 7 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

Free. Headliner Molly Gloss, a short story writer who has received numerous honors, including an Oregon Book Award. Concludes with short open mic sessions for audience members.

HOT TICKETS

Wildhorse concertsBanda Machos (May 10, $69-$99), Paquita la del Barrio (July 26, $49-$139) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets for the 21-and-older shows via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com

Pat Benatar & Neil GiraldoMelissa Etheridge: 40th anniversary tour (July 29), Toyota Center, Kennewick. Tickets ($64-$222+) via www.ticketmaster.com

Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org

Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com

 

———

Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.

