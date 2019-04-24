FESTIVALS
Pendleton Quilt Show
•Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate
$5. Includes quilters from across the region, supply vendors, demonstrations, door prizes and featured quilter Pam Raby of Corvallis.
Pendleton Food Truck Night
•Saturday, April 27; 4-9 p.m.
•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
No admission charge. Features food trucks ($), live music, beer garden ($), kid-friendly activities, including bouncy houses.
Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend
•May 2-4
•In/around Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate
Free admission. Celebrates the outdoor, horse and ranching lifestyles. Activities include Buckaroo Barbecue Challenge, Tradin' Post, Select Gelding/Working Dog Sale, Bit, Spur and Engraver Show, North American Stock Saddle Bronc Championships ($), Ranch Rodeo ($) and more.
MS Walk Eastern Oregon
•Saturday, May 4; 9 a.m.-noon
•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
Raises money and awareness to fight multiple sclerosis. Walk begins at 10 a.m.
Spring Release Weekend
•May 3-5
•Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla wineries
Free/some activities. Walla Walla Valley wineries open their doors to celebrate the season.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Ellsworth Kelly: Selections from the collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer Family Foundation”
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features works of Ellsworth Kelly (1923-2015), an American painter, sculptor and printmaker. Also, work of Marissa Carlos and Kristie Anderson is displayed in Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs through April 30.
Wallowa County Youth Art Festival
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Runs through April 30.
“Home Grown”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the landscape paintings of Richard Thompson. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Exhibit runs through May 2.
“Different Places in Her Heart”
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of Ellen Taylor. Exhibit runs through June 15.
“Intersections”
•Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Nightingale Gallery, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande
www.eou.edu/art/nightingale-gallery
Free. Capstone exhibition of Audrey Lind, Berenice Chavez Meraz, Haley White and Tanisha Willis. Exhibit runs through May 10.
Heritage Station First Saturday
•Saturday, May 4; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton
Free. Features a one-day military display by Anthony Bowman and Joe Ford.
MUSIC
Zac Grooms
•Saturday, April 27, 7-11 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
No cover. Frontman of Brewer’s Grade Band will perform.
Maile Mae
•Saturday, April 27; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Martin Gerschwitz
•Sunday, April 28; 4-7:30 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo
No cover. Gerschwitz formerly played with Iron Butterfly, Meat Loaf, Walter Trout, Eric Burdon & the Animals and more.
Kory Quinn
•Thursday, May 2; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Portland-based Americana troubadour.
Kinzie Steele
•Friday, May 3, 7 p.m.
•OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise
$10. Album-release event for Kinzie Steele, an instrumental duo of Seth Kinzie and Andy Steele. Also features live painting by artists Anna Vogel and Carrie Chupp.
Live from the Leslie
•Friday, May 3; 8 p.m.
•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton
$10/advance, $12/door. Features Vandoliers, a six-piece alt-country band from Texas, and the opening set by Tennessee troubadour Cory Branan.
Santa Poco
•Friday, May 3; Saturday, May 4; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Standard Deviation
•Saturday, May 4; 6:30 p.m. No cover.
•Nookie’s/Hermiston Brewing Co., 125 N. First St., Hermiston
An American Forest w/Margo Cilker
•Tuesday, May 7; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Features the humor of cowboy poet Forrest Van Tuhl, who offers up words and music.
“Spring Serenade”
•Thursday, May 9; 7 p.m.
•Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
•Friday, May 10; 5 p.m.
•Main Street, Pendleton
Free. Presented by the Oregon East Symphony, the joint concerts featuring the OES Youth Orchestra and Preludes Orchestra usher in the season.
DJ Sub
•Friday, May 10; Saturday, May 11; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Big Steve and the Trainwreck/The Big Reunion Concert
•Saturday, May 11; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Big Steve is bringing the trainwreck back together for a night of harmonica-driven blues and rock. Expect to see a lot of familiar faces.
NIGHT LIFE
Dart League Info Meeting
•Saturday, April 27; 4-5 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Discuss a dart league at rotating venues (541-567-5180).
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
BMCC College Rodeo Finals After Party
•Saturday, April 27; 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
$5 cover. Rodeo-themed costume party with live music by Austin Lindstrom. (541-567-3022).
“Mix It Up!”
•Saturday, May 4; 5:30 p.m.
•Hodgen Distributing, 4340 Westgate, Pendleton
$45/single, $80/couple. Oregon East Symphony fundraiser features The Eastern Oregon Community Big Band and Equinox Jazz Quartet; also live auction, dutch raffle, food and no-host bar.
Bombs Away Ball
•Saturday, May 11; 5:30-10 p.m.
•National Guard Armory, 2100 N.W. 56th St., Pendleton
$40, 2/$70. Includes dinner, live music with Brass Fire and dancing. Benefits Pendleton Air Museum (541-278-0141).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
First Thursday Wine
•Thursday, May 2; 5-8 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting from Kitzke Cellars.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. May 2: Gabriel Rutledge, Ben Warren; May 9: Collin Williams, Deece Casillas
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Steel Hearts”
•Saturday, April 27; 6 p.m.
•Irrigon High School, 315 Wyoming Ave.
Donations accepted, $5/pasta dinner during intermission. Written and directed by Irrigon High School drama club students (541-922-5551).
“The Ribbon Of Road Ahead: One Woman’s Remarkable Journey with Parkinson’s Disease”
•Tuesday, May 14; 5:30-6:30 p.m.
•Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.
Free. Carol Clupny of Hermiston recently released her memoir.
First Draft Writers’ Series
•Thursday, May 16; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Headliner Molly Gloss, a short story writer who has received numerous honors, including an Oregon Book Award. Concludes with short open mic sessions for audience members.
HOT TICKETS
•Wildhorse concerts: Banda Machos (May 10, $69-$99), Paquita la del Barrio (July 26, $49-$139) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets for the 21-and-older shows via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com
•Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Melissa Etheridge: 40th anniversary tour (July 29), Toyota Center, Kennewick. Tickets ($64-$222+) via www.ticketmaster.com
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
