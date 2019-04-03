FESTIVALS
Adams Day
•Saturday, April 13
•Adams, multiple venues
Free admission. Official kickoff to Triangle Little League season. Festival includes Ladies Club breakfast, vendor booths, a parade and city-wide yard sales.
Sense of Place
•April 15-18
•Blue Mountain Community College
Free admission. BMCC Arts & Culture Festival includes activities on Pendleton and Hermiston campuses.
Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend
•May 2-4
•In/around Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate
Free admission. Celebrates the outdoor, horse and ranching lifestyles. Activities include Buckaroo Barbecue Challenge, Tradin' Post, Select Gelding/Working Dog Sale, Bit, Spur and Engraver Show, North American Stock Saddle Bronc Championships ($), Ranch Rodeo ($) and more.
Spring Release Weekend
•May 3-5
•Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla wineries
Free/some activities. Walla Walla Valley wineries open their doors to celebrate the season.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Ellsworth Kelly: Selections from the collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer Family Foundation”
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features works of Ellsworth Kelly (1923-2015), an American painter, sculptor and printmaker. Also, the work of Marissa Carlos and Kristie Anderson is displayed in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs March 14-April 30.
“Women on the Edge”
•Monday through Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. In conjunction with Women's History Month, the exhibit celebrates talented women. Runs through April 18.
“Home Grown”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the landscape paintings of Richard Thompson. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Exhibit runs through May 2.
“Synergy”
•Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Nightingale Gallery, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande
www.eou.edu/art/nightingale-gallery
Free. Features the capstone exhibition of Mary Edwards, Alexandra Tsiatsos and Amanda Welch. Exhibit runs through April 19.
“Different Places in Her Heart”
•Friday, April 19; opening day
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Free/opening day, $10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of Ellen Taylor. Exhibit runs April 19 through June 15.
MUSIC
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater
•Saturday, April 6; 7 p.m.
•Wesley Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Free. BJ the DJ will spin instrumental hits from the 1960s.
The Davanos
•Saturday, April 6; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Chris Baron & Elwood Haney
•Wednesday, April 10; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Baron’s live shows exude with raw energy and enthusiasm. Haney shares his inspiring serenity with Mother Nature.
Murray Dunlap
•Thursday, April 11; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Local musician takes the stage.
The Mix
•Friday, April 12; Saturday, April 13; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Frog Hollow Band
•Saturday, April 13; 6:30 p.m. No cover.
•Nookie’s/Hermiston Brewing Co., 125 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. The Walla Walla band raises a ruckus with country rock.
Jonathan Ferrucci
•Sunday, April 14; 2 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Piano recital as part of Portland Piano International’s Rising Stars program. (541-278-9201)
The Wasteland Kings
•Thursday, April 18; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. La Grande-based band gets ready to rock.
Dusty Santamaria + Moira Ichiban w/J.D. Kindle
•Friday, April 19; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Songwriter/poet Santamaria and multidisciplinary artist Ichiban fell in love in the midst of Portland’s urban landscape. They left it all in the dust to form a rock ‘n’ roll band in a southern California desert — eventually delving into rhythm & blues, doo-wop and punk. Also features Pendleton musician J.D. Kindle.
Groove City
•Friday, April 19; Saturday, April 20; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Deacon Jones & the Dirty Rotten Sinners
•Friday, April 19; 9 p.m.
•Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No Cover. Performing 100 proof Southern roots rock.
NIGHT LIFE
Bingo Night @ Neighbor Dudes
•Saturday, April 6; 6-9 p.m.
•Neighbor Dudes., 405 N. First St. Suite 104, Hermiston
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Wine Wednesday
•Wednesdays; 3-6 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting and music.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. April 11: Michael Agostini, Aaron Flett; April 18: Rodger Lizaola, Jeremiah Coughlin
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“The Ribbon Of Road Ahead: One Woman’s Remarkable Adventures with Parkinson’s Disease"
•Monday, April 8; 12:45-2 p.m.
•Samaritan Hospital, 801 E. Wheeler Road, Moses Lake
www.ultreiablog.org
Free. Hermiston author Carol Clupny will share about her memoir about living with Parkinson’s disease.
Gallery Talk with Brigit Farley
•Saturday, April 13; 1 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Held in conjunction with “Ellsworth Kelly: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation,” Farley will share about the artist’s work with the World War II Ghost Army.
“Bumblebee”
•Friday, April 19; 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, April 20; 2:15 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
$3/person. Children must be accompanied by an adult. View movie and receive free bag of popcorn with admission. Water is available for purchase.
HOT TICKETS
•Dancing With Your Pendleton Stars. (April 13, $20), at Vert Auditorium, Pendleton. Buy tickets at Pendleton Art + Frame.
•Rivers Event Center concerts: Tony Orlando. (April 20, $49-$69), Banda Machos (May 10, $69-$99) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Buy tickets for the 21-and-older shows via the Wildhorse Gift Shop (20 percent off for military personnel) or www.wildhorseresort.com
•Bombs Away Ball: (features Brass Fire) May 11, Pendleton National Guard Armory. Tickets ($40 or 2/$70) via Pendleton Air Museum, 21 S.W. Emigrant Ave. (541-276-0141).
•The Rolling Stones. No Filter Tour. May 22, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. Tickets ($94-$494+) via www.ticketmaster.com
•Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Melissa Etheridge: 40th anniversary tour (July 29), Toyota Center, Kennewick. Tickets ($64-$222+) via www.ticketmaster.com
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.