FESTIVALS

Pendleton Quilt Show

•Friday, April 26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate

www.krazyhorsequilters.org

$5/good for both days. Includes quilters from across the region, supply vendors, demonstrations, door prizes and featured quilter Pam Raby of Corvallis. To enter quilts, pre-register by April 20. (541-278-7910, krazyhorsequiltshow@gmail.com).

Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend

•May 2-4

•In/around Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate

www.cattlebarons.net

Free admission. Celebrates the outdoor, horse and ranching lifestyles. Activities include Buckaroo Barbecue Challenge, Tradin' Post, Select Gelding/Working Dog Sale, Bit, Spur and Engraver Show, North American Stock Saddle Bronc Championships ($), Ranch Rodeo ($) and more.

Spring Release Weekend

•May 3-5

•Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla wineries

www.wallawallawine.com

Free/some activities. Walla Walla Valley wineries open their doors to celebrate the season.

ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS

“Ellsworth Kelly: Selections from the collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer Family Foundation”

•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

Free. Features works of Ellsworth Kelly (1923-2015), an American painter, sculptor and printmaker. Also, works of Marissa Carlos and Kristie Anderson is displayed in Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs through April 30.

Wallowa County Youth Art Festival

•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph

www.josephy.org

Free. Opens with reception April 20 at 10 a.m., includes refreshments, kids' art activities and awards at 3 p.m. Runs through April 30.

“Home Grown”

•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.

Free. Features landscape paintings of Richard Thompson. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through May 2.

“Different Places in Her Heart”

•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

www.tamastslikt.org

$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features artwork of Ellen Taylor. Runs through June 15.

“Intersections”

•Friday, April 26; 6-8 p.m., opening reception

•Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

•Nightingale Gallery, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande

www.eou.edu/art/nightingale-gallery

Free. Capstone exhibition of Audrey Lind, Berenice Chavez Meraz, Haley White and Tanisha Willis. Exhibit runs April 26 through May 10.

MUSIC

Inland Northwest Orchestra

•Saturday, April 20; 4 p.m.

•Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St.

www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com

Free, donations accepted. An ensemble of the Inland Northwest Musicians, the program features several Young Artists Competition winners.

Groove City

•Saturday, April 20; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Tony Orlando

•Saturday, April 20; 8 p.m.

•Rivers Event Center, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

www.wildhorseresort.com

$49-$69. 21-and-over. Military personnel and veterans get 20% off for up to four tickets by showing ID at gift shop.

Foxgloves

•Thursday, April 25; 7-9 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Features the songwriting folk duo of Gregory Rawlins and Mike Surber.

Maile Mae

•Friday, April 26; Saturday, April 27; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Zac Grooms

•Saturday, April 27, 7-11 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

No cover. Frontman of Brewer’s Grade Band will perform.

BMCC College Rodeo Finals After Party

•Saturday, April 27; 9 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

$5 cover. Rodeo-themed costume party; come dressed in your best western attire and kick up your heels with live music by Austin Lindstrom. (541-567-3022).

Martin Gerschwitz 

•Sunday, April 28; 4-7:30 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo

No cover. Gerschwitz formerly played with Iron Butterfly, Meat Loaf, Walter Trout, Eric Burdon & the Animals and more.

Kory Quinn

•Thursday, May 2; 7-9 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Portland-based Americana troubadour.

Live from the Leslie

•Friday, May 3; 8 p.m.

•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton

www.brownpapertickets.com

$10/advance, $12/door. Features Vandoliers, a six-piece alt-country band from Texas, and opening set by Tennessee troubadour Cory Branan.

NIGHT LIFE

Jenga Madness for PAWS

•Saturday, April 20; 4-7 p.m.

•Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman

$3/team. Raises money for Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter.

Dart League Info Meeting

•Saturday, April 27; 4-5 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Discuss a dart league at rotating venues (541-567-5180).

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Saturdays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

Saturday Night Trivia

•Saturdays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.

Karaoke Party

•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wino Wednesdays

•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo

Karaoke at the Packard

•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight

•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover.

Wine Wednesday

•Wednesdays; 3-6 p.m.

•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston

No cover. Features tasting and music.

Thirsty Thursdays

•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings. 

LOL Comedy Jam

•Thursdays; 8 p.m.

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

No cover. April 25: Derek Sheen, Todd Kirkwood

Wine tasting

•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Fridays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

DJ and dancing

•Fridays, 8 p.m.

•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Karaoke

•Fridays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES

“Bumblebee”

•Saturday, April 20; 2:15 p.m.

•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman

www.visitsage.com

$3/person, includes popcorn. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions available with cash purchase. Proceeds benefit Riverside Jr/Sr High School KidWind nationals team.

“Steel Hearts”

•Friday, April 26, Saturday, April 27; 6 p.m.

•Irrigon High School, 315 Wyoming Ave.

Donations accepted, $5/pasta dinner during intermission. Written and directed by Irrigon High School drama club students (541-922-5551).

HOT TICKETS

Wildhorse concertsBanda Machos (May 10, $69-$99), Paquita la del Barrio (July 26, $49-$139) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets for the 21-and-older shows via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com

Bombs Away Ball: (features Brass Fire) May 11, Pendleton National Guard Armory. Tickets ($40 or 2/$70) via Pendleton Air Museum, 21 S.W. Emigrant Ave. (541-276-0141).

The Rolling Stones. No Filter Tour. May 22, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. Tickets ($94-$494+) via www.ticketmaster.com

Pat Benatar & Neil GiraldoMelissa Etheridge: 40th anniversary tour (July 29), Toyota Center, Kennewick. Tickets ($64-$222+) via www.ticketmaster.com

Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org

Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com

 

