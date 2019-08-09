FESTIVALS
Umatilla County Fair
•Aug. 6-10
•EOTEC, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston
$10/adults, $8/seniors. Free shuttles via Kayak Public Transit from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Broadway Block Party
•Saturday, Aug. 10;1-8 p.m.
•East Broadway Avenue, Milton-Freewater
Free. Family-friendly event features kids games, activities, food, beverages, a 5K fun run and live music.
Rock & Roll Camp
•Aug. 12-16; all day
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Professional musicians provide teen campers with information and hands-on activities related to music. The camp crescendos with a free concert Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. on Main Street, Pendleton. (541-278-9201).
Morrow County Fair
•Aug. 14-17
•Morrow County Fairgrounds, Heppner
Free admission. Features entertainment, food, open class exhibits, FFA/4-H and livestock auction.
Adams Community Picnic
•Saturday, Aug. 24; 4-7 p.m.
•Adams City Park, Main Street
Free. Play old-fashioned games, enjoy barbecued hot dogs and hamburgers (those attending are invited to bring a dish to share), live music and presentation of summer reading program awards.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Michael Wartgow: Lost Verses”
•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features the photography and reclaimed paper objects of Wartgow, an art instructor at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Runs through Aug. 31.
"A River Runs Through Us: The Art and Words of the Lostine"
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Exhibit highlights the wild watershed area, its inhabitants, the river, forests and alpine setting. Runs through Sept. 9.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists — whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the exhibit is fiercely honest. Runs through Oct. 19.
MUSIC
Bleeding Tree
•Saturday, Aug. 10; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Live from the Leslie
•Saturday, Aug. 10; 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m.
•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton
$10/advance, $12/door. Features Pure Bathing Culture performing a mixture of dream-pop, soft rock with folk leanings. Show also features Portland duo Camp Crush and local band, REV.
Cale Moon
•Saturday, Aug. 10; 9 p.m. No cover
•Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
The Wasteland Kings
•Sunday, Aug. 11; 5:30-7:30 p.m.
•Heppner City Park, 444 N. Main St.
Free. Heppner’s Music in the Parks features La Grande-based American/rock band. Food by donation from Hopeful Saints Ministry. In case of inclement weather, event at Heppner Elementary School, 235 E. Stansbury St.
Music in the Parks-Cale Moon
•Monday, Aug. 12; 7 p.m.
•Irrigon Marina Park
Free. Features the up-and-coming country musician. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Wednesdays in the Park
•Wednesday, Aug. 14; 6-8 p.m.
•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
Free. Features Anita Lee & The Handsome 3 playing “psych-country.” Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the family-friendly shows. Food, beer and wine available for purchase.
Elwood
•Thursday, Aug. 15; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Soulful folk singer-songwriter from La Grande area. (541-246-6772).
The Groove Surfers
•Friday, Aug. 16; Saturday, Aug. 17; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
BBQ-Bingo-Silent Auction
•Saturday, Aug. 17; 5:30-8 p.m.
•Neighbor Dudes, 405 N. First St. Suite 104, Hermiston
No cover. Benefit event for Fuzz Ball Animal Rescue features German sausages, hot dogs and a vegetarian/vegan option. Enjoy a night out, bid on some items and support the nonprofit group that helps with stray animals in need of veterinary care.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Aug. 15: Cameron Mazzuca, Amanda Arnold; Aug. 22: Aaron Yonkosky, Dwight Slade
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Sept. 5, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Features live music and wine tasting from Watermill Winery.
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Stanfield Movies in the Park
•Tuesday; dusk
•Bard Park, Stanfield
Free. Bring a blanket, chairs and snacks. Aug. 13: “Pokémon Detective Pikachu." Come early for National Night Out activities, starting at 6 p.m.
Free Summer Movies for Kids!
•Wednesday/Thursday; 9:15 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
Free. Parents w/their children also free. Movies start as rooms fill; with last start time at 10 a.m. Sensory-friendly showing at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 14-15: “Little Rascals,” Aug. 21-22: “Monsters vs. Aliens”
HOT TICKETS
•Umatilla County Fair main stage performers Sugar Ray (Aug. 10) (free/general admission, $12/reserved, $20/premium) www.umatillacountyfair.net (541-567-6121).
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
