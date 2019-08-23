FESTIVALS
Sherman County Fair
•Aug. 20-24
•Sherman County Fairgrounds, Moro
Free admission. Saturday activities include horse and kids games (8:30 a.m.), Queen’s Reception (10 a.m.), 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale (3 p.m.), Demo Car Derby (7:30 p.m., entry by donation) and dance with Countryfied (9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.).
Celebrate Oregon Agriculture with OMSI
•Saturday, Aug. 24 & Sunday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
Free. Features hands-on activities for all ages that explores the science behind the food we eat.
Adams Community Picnic
•Saturday, Aug. 24; 4-7 p.m.
•Adams City Park, Main Street
Free. Play old-fashioned games, enjoy barbecued hot dogs and hamburgers (those attending are invited to bring a dish to share), live music and presentation of summer reading program awards.
Main Street Block Party
•Friday, Aug. 30; 6-10 p.m.
•Main Street, Pendleton
Free. All ages welcome. Features the music of Western Centuries & Sera Cahoone, food vendors and a beer garden.
Juniper Jam
•Saturday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
•Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise
$20/advance, $25/gate, free/ages 12 and under. Features multiple genres of music, including folk, country, Americana, roots, rock and blues. Also, food and beverage vendors, local artisans and children’s activities. Camping available for $5 for festival-goers.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Michael Wartgow: Lost Verses”
•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features the photography and reclaimed paper objects of Wartgow, an art instructor at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Runs through Aug. 31.
"A River Runs Through Us: The Art and Words of the Lostine"
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Exhibit highlights the wild watershed area, its inhabitants, the river, forests and alpine setting. Runs through Sept. 9.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists — whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the exhibit is fiercely honest. Runs through Oct. 19.
MUSIC
Escape
•Saturday, Aug. 24; 7-9 p.m
•Chute 8, EOTEC, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston
$10/general, free/ages 3 and under. Features Journey tribute band. Food vendors and beer garden available. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Brass Fire
•Saturday, Aug. 24; 7-10 p.m.
•Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Features regional horn band, playing the music of Santana, Chicago, Elvis, Earth Wind & Fire.
Kaitie Wade
•Saturday, Aug. 24; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
James Dean Kindle & Roger Conley
•Saturday, Aug. 24; 8:30-10:30 p.m.
•Virgil’s at Cimmiyotti’s, 137 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. Local musicians James Dean Kindle (vocals, guitar, harmonica) and Roger Conley (pedal steel guitar) perform classic and soon-to-be classic country tunes in an intimate setting.
Open Mic at GP
•Thursday, Aug. 29; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages are welcome. Bring your instrument, voice, family and friends.
Groove Nation
•Friday, Aug. 30; Saturday, Aug. 31; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Dogger
•Thursday, Sept. 5; 7-10 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Providing an acoustic set, Dogger, aka Clinton Mullins, will share his passion for music and share stories from the road.
J.D. Kindle & the Eastern Oregon Playboys
•Wednesday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Local band rounding up musical entertainment.
NIGHT LIFE
Beers & Bingo
•Saturday, Aug. 24; 6-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Specials available.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Aug. 29: Greg Beachler, Bill Scott
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Sept. 5, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Features live music and wine tasting from Watermill Winery.
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Sensory Friendly Movie
•Saturday, Aug. 24; 10:30 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty
$5.50. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screening of “The Angry Birds movie 2” with lights up a little and volume down.
HOT TICKETS
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
•Live from the Leslie: (Red Shahan w/Denver, Sept 13), (Federale w/Jenny Don’t & The Spurs, Sept 14) The Lodge, Pendleton. Tickets ($12-$17) via www.brownpapertickets.com
