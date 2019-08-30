FESTIVALS

Gilliam County Fair

•Aug. 29-Sept. 1

•Gilliam County Fairgrounds, Condon

www.facebook.com

$3. Midway events include bouncy house, giant slide, obstacle course, ladder climb challenge and a photo booth. Saturday (4 p.m.) 4-H livestock auction and dinner (5:30 p.m.) is $20/adults, $10/children.

Tumbleweed Music Festival

•Aug. 30-Sept. 1; all day

•Howard Amon Park, Richland.

www.tumbleweedfest.com

Free, except contra dance fundraiser and Saturday night concert ($8-$10). Features more than 100 acts on five outdoor stages, an indoor performance stage, dance floor and workshop rooms. Food and craft vendors.

Juniper Jam

•Saturday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

•Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise

www.juniperjam.com

$25/gate, free/ages 12 and under, $5/camping. Features folk, country, Americana, roots, rock and blues. Also, food and beverage vendors, local artisans and children’s activities. 

Kidz Pow Wow

•Saturday, Aug. 31; 1-4 p.m

•Tamastslikt Cultural Institute

www.tamastslikt.org

Free. Outdoor dancing open to kids up to age 12; prizes for all participants. Family-friendly event includes tribal drumming, singing, dancing and culture.

Pendleton Round-Up Week

•Sept. 7-14

•Multiple venues

www.pendletonroundup.com

Many activities free.

Oregon’s Alpenfest

•Sept. 26-29

•Enterprise, Joseph, Wallowa Lake

www.oregonalpenfest.blogspot.com

Free/opening day & other activities; performances: $18-$20/adults, $9-$10/kids. Celebration of Swiss & Bavarian culture with polka music, folk dancing, alphorn blowing, Swiss yodeling, food and beverages.

ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS

“Michael Wartgow: Lost Verses”

•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

Free. Features the photography and reclaimed paper objects of Wartgow, an art instructor at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Runs through Aug. 31.

"A River Runs Through Us: The Art and Words of the Lostine"

•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph

www.josephy.org

Free. Exhibit highlights the wild watershed area, its inhabitants, the river, forests and alpine setting. Runs through Sept. 9.

“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”

•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

www.tamastslikt.org

$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists — whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the exhibit is fiercely honest. Runs through Oct. 19.

MUSIC

Groove Nation

•Saturday, Aug. 31; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Dogger

•Thursday, Sept. 5; 7-10 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Providing an acoustic set, Dogger, aka Clinton Mullins, will share his passion for music and share stories from the road.

Cory Wilds Band

•Friday, Sept. 6; Saturday, Sept. 7; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

J.D. Kindle & the Eastern Oregon Playboys

•Wednesday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Local band rounding up musical entertainment.

Misty Mouth

•Thursday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Classically and garage-band trained, all have been playing in solo acts and bands since they were wee lads.

Santa Poco Band

•Thursday, Sept. 12, Friday, Sept. 13; Saturday, Sept. 14; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Karyn Ann

•Wednesday, Sept. 18; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. The singer-songwriter draws comparisons to '60s troubadours Bonnie Raitt and Carole King and modern artists like Adele and Brandi Carlile.

The Wasteland Kings

•Thursday, Sept. 19; 7-9 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. La Grande-based band rocks Americana and more.

Groove City

•Friday, Sept. 20; Saturday, Sept. 21; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

NIGHT LIFE

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Saturdays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

Saturday Night Trivia

•Saturdays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.

Karaoke Party

•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wino Wednesdays

•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo

Karaoke at the Packard

•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight

•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover.

Thirsty Thursdays

•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings. 

Karaoke

•Thursdays, 9 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

First Thursday Wine Tasting

•Thursday, Sept. 5, 5-7 p.m.

•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston

Free. Features live music and wine tasting from Watermill Winery.

Wine tasting

•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Fridays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

DJ and dancing

•Fridays, 8 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Karaoke

•Fridays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES

“Toy Story”

•Friday, Sept. 13; 3 p.m.

•Umatilla Public Library, 700 Sixth St.

www.facebook.com/umatillapubliclibrary

Free. Movie & Snacks. View the animated movie that launched the series. Features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles and Jim Varney.

“Toy Story 2”

•Friday, Sept. 20; 3 p.m.

•Umatilla Public Library, 700 Sixth St.

www.facebook.com/umatillapubliclibrary

Free. Movie & Snacks. View the animated movie featuring the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Kelsey Grammer.

“Aladdin”

•Friday, Sept. 20; 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 21; 2:15 p.m.

•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman

www.visitsage.com

$4/person, includes popcorn. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions available for cash purchase. The 2019 release features Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott.

HOT TICKETS

Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com

Live from the Leslie: (Red Shahan w/Denver, Sept 13), (Federale w/Jenny Don’t & The Spurs, Sept 14) The Lodge, Pendleton. Tickets ($12-$17) via www.brownpapertickets.com

Wildhorse concerts: Hells Bells (21+ Oct. 26, free Halloween concert & party) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. www.wildhorseresort.com

———

Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.

