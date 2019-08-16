FESTIVALS
Melon Fest
•Saturday, Aug. 17; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
•Downtown Hermiston
Free admission. Live music, food and vendor booths, seed-spitting contest, watermelon costume contest, a photo booth, kids activities and random slices of watermelon handed out. After-party (6 p.m.) at Maxwell Pavilion for 21-and-older features music with The Outsiders.
Morrow County Fair
•Aug. 14-17
•Morrow County Fairgrounds, Heppner
Free admission. Features entertainment, food, open class exhibits, FFA/4-H and livestock auction.
Adams Community Picnic
•Saturday, Aug. 24; 4-7 p.m.
•Adams City Park, Main Street
Free. Play old-fashioned games, enjoy barbecued hot dogs and hamburgers (those attending are invited to bring a dish to share), live music and presentation of summer reading program awards.
Main Street Block Party
•Friday, Aug. 30; 6-10 p.m.
•Main Street, Pendleton
Free. All-ages welcome. Features the music of Western Centuries & Sera Cahoone, food vendors and a beer garden.
Juniper Jam
•Saturday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
•Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise
$20/advance, $25/gate, free/ages 12 and under. Features multiple genres of music, including folk, country, Americana, roots, rock and blues. Also, food and beverage vendors, local artisans and children’s activities. Camping available for $5 for festival-goers.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Michael Wartgow: Lost Verses”
•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features the photography and reclaimed paper objects of Wartgow, an art instructor at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Runs through Aug. 31.
"A River Runs Through Us: The Art and Words of the Lostine"
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Exhibit highlights the wild watershed area, its inhabitants, the river, forests and alpine setting. Runs through Sept. 9.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists — whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the exhibit is fiercely honest. Runs through Oct. 19.
MUSIC
The Groove Surfers
•Saturday, Aug. 17; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Tylor & the Train Robbers
•Monday, Aug. 19; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. The Boise-based band features Eastern Oregon native Tylor Ketchum. The gritty folk-Americana group is promoting their latest release, “Best of the Worst Kind.”
Wednesdays in the Park
•Wednesday, Aug. 21; 6-8 p.m.
•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
Free. Special guest TBA. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the family-friendly shows. Food, beer and wine available for purchase.
The Wasteland Kings
•Thursday, Aug. 22; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. La Grande-based band rocks Americana and more.
Gainsayer
•Friday, Aug. 23; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. New project of Levi Ethan Cecil and Becca Schultz.
Kaitie Wade
•Friday, Aug. 23; Saturday, Aug. 24; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Escape
•Saturday, Aug. 24; 7-9 p.m
•Chute 8, EOTEC, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston
$10/general, free/ages 3 and under. Features Journey tribute band. Food vendors and beer garden available. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Brass Fire
•Saturday, Aug. 24; 7-10 p.m.
•Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Features regional horn band, playing the music of Santana, Chicago, Elvis, Earth Wind & Fire.
James Dean Kindle & Roger Conley
•Saturday, Aug. 24; 8:30-10:30 p.m.
•Virgil’s at Cimmiyotti’s, 137 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. Local musicians James Dean Kindle (vocals, guitar, harmonic) and Roger Conley (pedal steel) perform classic and soon-to-be classical country tunes in an intimate setting.
Open Mic at GP
•Thursday, Aug. 29; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages are welcome. Bring your instrument, voice, family and friends.
Groove Nation
•Friday, Aug. 30; Saturday, Aug. 31; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
BBQ-Bingo-Silent Auction
•Saturday, Aug. 17; 5:30-8 p.m.
•Neighbor Dudes, 405 N. First St. Suite 104, Hermiston
No cover. Benefit event for Fuzz Ball Animal Rescue features German sausages, hot dogs and a vegetarian/vegan option. Enjoy a night out, bid on some items and support the nonprofit group that helps with stray animals in need of veterinary care.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Aug. 22: Aaron Yonkosky, Dwight Slade; Aug. 29: Greg Beachler, Bill Scott
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Sept. 5, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Features live music and wine tasting from Watermill Winery.
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Free Summer Movies for Kids!
•Wednesday/Thursday; 9:15 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
Free. Parents w/their children also free. Movies start as rooms fill; with last start time at 10 a.m. Sensory-friendly showing at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 21-22: “Monsters vs. Aliens”
HOT TICKETS
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
•Live from the Leslie: (Red Shahan w/Denver, Sept 13), (Federale w/Jenny Don’t & The Spurs, Sept 14) The Lodge, Pendleton. Tickets ($12-$17) via www.brownpapertickets.com
