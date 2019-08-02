FESTIVALS
Umatilla County Fair
•Aug. 6-10
•EOTEC, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston
$10/adults, $8/seniors (also season passes available). Free shuttles via Kayak Public Transit from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Broadway Block Party
•Saturday, Aug. 10;1-8 p.m.
•East Broadway Avenue, Milton-Freewater
Free. Family-friendly event features kids games, activities, food, beverages, a 5K fun run and live music.
Morrow County Fair
•Aug. 14-17
•Morrow County Fairgrounds, Heppner
Free admission. Features entertainment, food, open class exhibits and FFA/4-H.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Michael Wartgow: Lost Verses”
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features the photography and reclaimed paper objects of Wartgow, an art instructor at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Runs through Aug. 31.
"A River Runs Through Us: The Art and Words of the Lostine"
•Monday-Saturday;10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Exhibit highlights the wild watershed area, its inhabitants, the river, forests and alpine setting. Runs through Sept. 9.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists — whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the exhibit is fiercely honest. Runs through Oct. 19.
MUSIC
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater
•Saturday, Aug. 3; 7-10 p.m.
•Wesley Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Free. BJ the DJ will spin Rolling Stones hits. Come at 6 p.m. for a bonus hour.
Shanks Pony
•Saturday, Aug. 3; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Music in the Parks-Cosmo’s Dream
•Monday, Aug. 5; 7 p.m.
•Boardman Marina Park
Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the sounds of the bluegrass trio. Food available for purchase.
Erisy Watt & Margo Cilker
•Monday, Aug. 5; 7-10 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. A Nashville-raised folk artist, Watt is now based in Portland. Her debut full-length album “Paints in the Sky” was released July 26.
Greg Blake Trio
•Tuesday, Aug. 6; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
$12. West Virginia native Greg Blake is joined by Isaac Callender and Ellie Hakanson to perform as the Greg Blake Trio. (541-278-9201).
Wednesdays in the Park
•Wednesday, Aug. 7; 6-8 p.m.
•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
Free. Features the Oregon East Symphony String Quartet & The Pendleton Brass Quintet. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the family-friendly shows. Food, beer and wine available for purchase.
Sweet N’ Juicy
•Thursday, Aug. 8; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Portland-based funky pop dance trio. (541-246-6772).
Bleeding Tree
•Friday, Aug. 9; Saturday, Aug. 10; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Live from the Leslie
•Saturday, Aug. 10; 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m.
•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton
$10/advance, $12/door. Features Pure Bathing Culture performing a mixture of dream-pop, soft rock with folk leanings. Show also features Portland duo Camp Crush and local band REV.
The Wasteland Kings
•Sunday, Aug. 11; 5:30-7:30 p.m.
•Heppner City Park, 444 N. Main St.
Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for Heppner’s Music in the Parks. Food by donation from Hopeful Saints Ministry. In case of inclement weather, event at Heppner Elementary School, 235 E. Stansbury St.
Music in the Parks-Cale Moon
•Monday, Aug. 12; 7 p.m.
•Irrigon Marina Park
Free. Features the up-and-coming country musician. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Wednesdays in the Park
•Wednesday, Aug. 14; 6-8 p.m.
•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
Free. Features Anita Lee & The Handsome 3 playing “psych-country.” Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the family-friendly shows. Food, beer and wine available for purchase.
Elwood
•Thursday, Aug. 15; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Soulful folk singer-songwriter from La Grande area. (541-246-6772).
The Groove Surfers
•Friday, Aug. 16; Saturday, Aug. 17; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Rodeo Party at The Gathering Place
•Thursday, Aug. 8; 4-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
$ TBA. Enjoy food and drink specials before heading to Farm-City Pro Rodeo.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Aug. 8: Bree Jones, Tyler Boeh; Aug. 15: Cameron Mazzuca, Amanda Arnold
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Free Summer Movies for Kids!
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9:15 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
Free. Parents w/their children also free. Movies start as rooms fill; with last start time at 10 a.m. Sensory-friendly showing at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 7-8: “Teen Titans Go to the Movies,” Aug. 14-15: “Little Rascals”
Movies in the Park
•Fridays; dusk
•Community Park, 1000 S.W. 37th St., Pendleton
Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, cancellations posted by 6 p.m. at park and Pendleton Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page. Aug. 9: “Free Willie”
Hermiston Movies in the Park
•Fridays; dusk
•McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston
Free. Bring a blanket, chairs and snacks. Aug. 9: “Smallfoot.”
HOT TICKETS
•Live from the Leslie: (Pure Bathing Culture) Aug. 10, The Lodge, Pendleton. Tickets ($10-$12) via www.brownpapertickets.com
•Umatilla County Fair main stage performers Tracy Byrd (Aug. 6); Jackson Michelson (Aug. 7); The Georgia Satellites (Aug. 8); Latino Night-bands TBA (Aug. 9); Sugar Ray (Aug. 10) (free/general admission, $12/reserved, $20/premium) www.umatillacountyfair.net (541-567-6121).
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
