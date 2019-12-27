NEW YEAR’S EVE

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Bootlegger’s Ball

•5 p.m.; Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery

•511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Enjoy Prohibition-style cocktails, a special New Year’s Eve menu, live music with Equinox Quartet, photo booths, bootlegger cars on display and more (541-276-0070).

2020 New Year’s Eve

•8 p.m.; Rivers Event Center, Wildhorse Resort & Casino

•off I-84 Exit 216, Mission

www.wildhorseresort.com

No cover. Dance to ’70s disco band The Aphrodisiacs.

James Dean Kindle & The Eastern Oregon Playboys

•9 p.m.; Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co.

•403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. (541-276-1350).

Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve Party

•9 p.m.; Midway Bar & Grill

•1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Don pearls and pinstripes and feather boas; food and drink specials all night long.

New Year’s Eve Party

•9 p.m.; Union Club

•201 E. Main St., Hermiston

No cover. Party with a Roaring ’20s theme with food, dancing and live entertainment, including Jamie Nasario & Luke Basile.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

•midnight; Festival Street

•180 N.E. Second St., Hermiston

Free. Fireworks and Watermelon Explosion

FESTIVALS

Festive Christmas Light Display

•December, nightly

•S.E. Emigrant Ave./Ninth St., Pendleton

www.pendleton.or.us

Free. Light show with a variety of Christmas music (tune into 89.3 FM on car radio) (541-966-0370).

Christmas Light Show

•Daily Dec. 4-31; 5-10 p.m.

•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road

www.visitsage.com

Free. Light show accompanied by Christmas music (outdoor speakers on site or tune into 106.9 FM on car radio) (541-481-7243).

Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race

•Jan. 22-25

•Joseph, Enterprise, Fergi Ski Area

www.eaglecapextreme.com

Free, except Saturday night banquet ($20/adults, $12/volunteers $9/ages 5-12) People can watch races, which include the Iditarod & Yukon Quest qualifiers; meet-and-greet with mushers at vet checks; Race Central and Kids’ Corner.

ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS

The Art of the Gift

•Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

Free admission. The East Oregonian Gallery features creative gifts, unique stocking stuffers, one-of-a-kind items. Runs through Dec. 31.

“Yellowstone in Winter”

•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.

www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com

Free. Exhibit features the photography of Debbie McIntosh. Runs through Dec. 31.

“Timber Culture”

•Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

www.tamastslikt.org

$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. A visual and interpretive look at the history of Oregon’s multicultural logging industry. Runs through Dec. 31.

MUSIC

Shanks Pony

•Saturday, Dec. 28; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Elwood

•Friday, Jan. 3; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Folk and soul musician from La Grande.

24/7

•Friday, Jan. 3; Saturday, Jan. 4; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

One Trick Pony

•Thursday, Jan. 9; 7p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Enjoy an evening of Simon & Garfunkel songs with a Paul Simon tribute artist.

Groove City

•Friday, Jan. 10; Saturday, Jan. 11; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES

Dancing with the Hermiston Stars

•Saturday, Jan. 11; 7 p.m.

•Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St.

www.hermistoneducationfoundation.org

$20/advance, $25/door, $10/students. Features Bennett Christianson, Maria Faaeteete, Shawn Lockwood, Kimberly Nevil, Nazario Rivera and Scott Stanton.

Melonville Comedy Festival

•Friday, Jan. 24; 8 p.m.

•EOTEC, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston

www.melonvillecomedyfestival.com

$35/advance, $40/door, $300/table for 10. Features headliner James Johann, featured comedian Travis Nelson and emcee Jeremiah Coughlan. (541-567-5180).

NIGHT LIFE

End-of-the-Year Holiday Spectacular!

•Saturday, Dec. 28; 7 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Celebrate with your friends and Pendleton Whisky (541-612-8559).

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Saturdays; 7 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

Saturday Night Trivia

•Saturdays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.

Karaoke Party

•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wino Wednesdays

•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo

Karaoke at the Packard

•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight

•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover.

Thirsty Thursdays

•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings. 

LOL Comedy Night

•Thursdays; 8 p.m.

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

No cover. Jan. 2: Taylor Clark, Bree Jones; Jan. 9: Monica Nevi, Meaghan Gross

Karaoke

•Thursdays, 9 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wine tasting

•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Fridays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

DJ and dancing

•Fridays, 8 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Karaoke

•Fridays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

First Thursday Wine Tasting

•Thursday, Jan. 2, 5-7 p.m.

•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston

Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA

HOT TICKETS

College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com

———

Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.

