NEW YEAR’S EVE
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Bootlegger’s Ball
•5 p.m.; Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery
•511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Enjoy Prohibition-style cocktails, a special New Year’s Eve menu, live music with Equinox Quartet, photo booths, bootlegger cars on display and more (541-276-0070).
2020 New Year’s Eve
•8 p.m.; Rivers Event Center, Wildhorse Resort & Casino
•off I-84 Exit 216, Mission
No cover. Dance to ’70s disco band The Aphrodisiacs.
James Dean Kindle & The Eastern Oregon Playboys
•9 p.m.; Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co.
•403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. (541-276-1350).
Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve Party
•9 p.m.; Midway Bar & Grill
•1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Don pearls and pinstripes and feather boas; food and drink specials all night long.
New Year’s Eve Party
•9 p.m.; Union Club
•201 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Party with a Roaring ’20s theme with food, dancing and live entertainment, including Jamie Nasario & Luke Basile.
New Year’s Eve Fireworks
•midnight; Festival Street
•180 N.E. Second St., Hermiston
Free. Fireworks and Watermelon Explosion
FESTIVALS
Festive Christmas Light Display
•December, nightly
•S.E. Emigrant Ave./Ninth St., Pendleton
Free. Light show with a variety of Christmas music (tune into 89.3 FM on car radio) (541-966-0370).
Christmas Light Show
•Daily Dec. 4-31; 5-10 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road
Free. Light show accompanied by Christmas music (outdoor speakers on site or tune into 106.9 FM on car radio) (541-481-7243).
Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race
•Jan. 22-25
•Joseph, Enterprise, Fergi Ski Area
Free, except Saturday night banquet ($20/adults, $12/volunteers $9/ages 5-12) People can watch races, which include the Iditarod & Yukon Quest qualifiers; meet-and-greet with mushers at vet checks; Race Central and Kids’ Corner.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
The Art of the Gift
•Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free admission. The East Oregonian Gallery features creative gifts, unique stocking stuffers, one-of-a-kind items. Runs through Dec. 31.
“Yellowstone in Winter”
•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com
Free. Exhibit features the photography of Debbie McIntosh. Runs through Dec. 31.
“Timber Culture”
•Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. A visual and interpretive look at the history of Oregon’s multicultural logging industry. Runs through Dec. 31.
MUSIC
Shanks Pony
•Saturday, Dec. 28; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Elwood
•Friday, Jan. 3; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Folk and soul musician from La Grande.
24/7
•Friday, Jan. 3; Saturday, Jan. 4; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
One Trick Pony
•Thursday, Jan. 9; 7p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Enjoy an evening of Simon & Garfunkel songs with a Paul Simon tribute artist.
Groove City
•Friday, Jan. 10; Saturday, Jan. 11; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Dancing with the Hermiston Stars
•Saturday, Jan. 11; 7 p.m.
•Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St.
www.hermistoneducationfoundation.org
$20/advance, $25/door, $10/students. Features Bennett Christianson, Maria Faaeteete, Shawn Lockwood, Kimberly Nevil, Nazario Rivera and Scott Stanton.
Melonville Comedy Festival
•Friday, Jan. 24; 8 p.m.
•EOTEC, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston
www.melonvillecomedyfestival.com
$35/advance, $40/door, $300/table for 10. Features headliner James Johann, featured comedian Travis Nelson and emcee Jeremiah Coughlan. (541-567-5180).
NIGHT LIFE
End-of-the-Year Holiday Spectacular!
•Saturday, Dec. 28; 7 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Celebrate with your friends and Pendleton Whisky (541-612-8559).
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 7 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Night
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Jan. 2: Taylor Clark, Bree Jones; Jan. 9: Monica Nevi, Meaghan Gross
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Jan. 2, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA
HOT TICKETS
•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com
