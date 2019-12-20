FESTIVALS
Parade of Lights
•Saturday, Dec. 21; 6 p.m.
•Downtown Weston; Mini Park
Free. Tree lighting, light parade and singing of Christmas carols (541-720-1888).
Festive Christmas Light Display
•December, nightly
•S.E. Emigrant Ave./Ninth St., Pendleton
Free. Light show with a variety of Christmas music (tune into 89.3 FM on car radio) (541-966-0370).
Christmas Light Show
•Daily Dec. 4-31; 5-10 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road
Free. Light show accompanied by Christmas music (outdoor speakers on site or tune into 106.9 FM on car radio) (541-481-7243).
Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race
•Jan. 22-25
•Joseph, Enterprise, Fergi Ski Area
Free, except Saturday night banquet ($20/adults, $12/volunteers $9/ages 5-12) People can watch races, which include the Iditarod & Yukon Quest qualifiers; meet-and-greet with mushers at vet checks; Race Central and Kids’ Corner.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
The Art of the Gift
•Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free admission. The East Oregonian Gallery features creative gifts, unique stocking stuffers, one-of-a-kind items. Runs through Dec. 31.
“Yellowstone in Winter”
•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com
Free. Exhibit features the photography of Debbie McIntosh. Runs through Dec. 31.
“Timber Culture”
•Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. A visual and interpretive look at the history of Oregon’s multicultural logging industry. Runs through Dec. 31.
MUSIC
Cale Moon
•Saturday, Dec. 21; 6-9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Nashville recording artist performs, followed by an ugly sweater party.
Nuketown
•Saturday, Dec. 21; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Imperial Twang
Saturday, Dec. 21; 8 p.m.-midnight
Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. Local favorites perform alt-country and rock music at their 14th annual holiday event.
GP Christmas Extravaganza
•Sunday, Dec. 22; 4-9 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. Hosted by James Dean Kindle & the Eastern Oregon Playboys, amp up your holiday spirit with tunes of the season and more. Includes a variety of musical guests.
Shanks Pony
•Friday, Dec. 27; Saturday, Dec. 28; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Elwood
•Friday, Jan. 3; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Folk and soul musician from La Grande.
NIGHT LIFE
Beers and Bingo
•Saturday, Dec. 21; 6-9 p.m. No cover
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Specials available.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Bingo
•Saturday, Dec. 21; 6-9 p.m.
•Neighbor Dudes., 405 N. First St. Suite 104, Hermiston
No cover. Enjoy an evening of bingo, beer and ugly sweaters.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 7 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Let’s Get Elfed Up Party
•Saturday, Dec. 21; 9 p.m.
•Mac’s Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Beer pong challenge at 9:30 p.m. for a chance to win party pit tickets to Eric Church and Mackelmore (summer 2020); $100 Mac’s gift card for best attire and $50 gift card for best team name.
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
(F)ugly Sweater Party
•Saturday, Dec. 21; 9 p.m.-close
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Don your ugly sweater, grab a bite to eat and chill before the last minute Christmas rush hits. Come early to hear Nashville recording artist Cale Moon.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Founder’s Party
•Friday, Dec. 27; 6:30 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Help celebrate five years in business; includes taste contest, discounts and Roast and Toast of owner.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Jan. 2, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Christmas Movie Marathon
•Saturday, Dec. 21; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
Free admission. For movie times, see posting at community center or call 541-667-5018. Concessions available; also cookie decorating for $1 each. Bring your own seating.
“Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
•Saturday, Dec. 21; 1:15 p.m.
•Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
Free. Children under 5 need to be accompanied by an older sibling or adult. Includes free popcorn and refreshments.
NEW YEAR’S EVE
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Rock In The New Decade With School bOI & Wicked Mary!
•8 p.m.; The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill,
•149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Rock in the new year with the ultimate AC/DC tribute band.
2020 New Year’s Eve
•8 p.m.; Rivers Event Center, Wildhorse Resort & Casino
•off I-84 Exit 216, Mission
No cover. Dance to ‘70s disco band The Aphrodisiacs.
James Dean Kindle & The Eastern Oregon Playboys
•9 p.m.; Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co.
•403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages
Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve Party
•9 p.m.; Midway Bar & Grill
•1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Don pearls and pinstripes and feather boas; food and drink specials all night long.
New Year’s Eve Party
•9 p.m.; Union Club
•201 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Party with a Roaring 20s theme with food, dancing and live entertainment, including Jamie Nasario & Luke Basile.
New Year’s Eve Fireworks
•midnight; Festival Street
•180 N.E. Second St., Hermiston
Free. Fireworks and Watermelon Explosion
HOT TICKETS
•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com
•“The Juice Joint is Jumping!” (Dec. 31, $40-$70), at Schoolhouse Village in Pilot Rock. Reserve tickets for the murder mystery dinner theater (541-975-4845 or 541-970-4622).
———
Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.