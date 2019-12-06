FESTIVALS
Pendleton WinterFest
•Saturday, Dec. 7; 10 a.m.-2p.m.
•Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate
Free/Family Day. (541-276-5121). Family Day offers a chance to view trees and engage in holiday activities, including visiting with Santa Claus.
Holiday Barrel Tasting Weekend
•Dec. 6-8
•Various wineries in Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater area
Some events free. Amidst the festive atmosphere of the season, winemakers and cellar staff provide samples of future releases straight from the wine barrel.
Echo Toy Run
•Saturday, Dec. 7; noon departure
•Main Street, Echo
Free. Participants (motorcycles, cars, trucks) bring a new, unwrapped toy to deliver to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. Afterwards, gather at the fallen rider bench at the Hermiston Cemetery (Amanda Silvani 541-720-9304).
Hermiston Festival of Trees Family Day
•Sunday, Dec. 8; noon-4 p.m.
•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
$5/Family Day suggested donation. Get in the Christmas spirit with holiday activities, entertainment, pictures with Santa and more.
Musical Christmas Light Show
•Daily Dec. 4-31; 5-10 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road
Free. Light show accompanied by Christmas music (outdoor speakers on site or tune into 106.9 FM on car radio) (541-481-7243).
Heppner Winter Fest
•Friday, Dec. 13; 6-8:30 p.m.
•Heppner City Park, Light Parade line-up
Free. After the parade, photos with holiday friends (6:45 p.m., Sage Clothing), storytime with Mrs. Claus (7:30 p.m., city hall), and Snowball Drop (8 p.m., Main Street Shamrock). (541-676-5536).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
The Art of the Gift
•Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free admission. The East Oregonian Gallery features creative gifts, unique stocking stuffers, one-of-a-kind items. Runs through Dec. 31.
“Yellowstone in Winter”
•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com
Free. Exhibit features the photography of Debbie McIntosh. Runs through Dec. 31.
“Timber Culture”
•Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. A visual and interpretive look at the history of Oregon’s multicultural logging industry. Runs through Dec. 31.
Crow’s Shadow Holiday Open House
•Sunday, Dec. 8; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
•48004 St. Andrew’s Road, Mission
Free. Tour the printmaking studio, view works in the permanent collection and enjoy light refreshments.
Christmas Open House-Joy
•Saturday, Dec. 14; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St.
www.facebook.com/frazierfarmstead
Free. Tour decorated Victorian home, listen to live music, enjoy homemade cookies and hot apple cider. make a tree ornament and shop for holiday gifts. (541-938-4636).
MUSIC
Holiday Concert
•Saturday, Dec. 7; 4 p.m.
•Echo Community Center, 20 S. Bonanza St.
www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com
Free. Ensembles of the Inland Northwest Musicians usher in the season with song. Reservations encouraged (541-289-4696).
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater
•Saturday, Nov. 2; 7-10 p.m.
•Wesley Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Free. BJ the DJ will spin top hits by The Beach Boys.
Holiday Music Festival
•Saturday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m.
•McKenzie Theatre @ Eastern Oregon University, La Grande
$10/adults, $8/students & seniors. Featuring a variety of musical ensembles, more than 200 regional performers ring in the holiday season. (541-962-3352).
Guy Johnson Band
•Saturday, Dec. 7; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Sum People
•Thursday, Dec. 12; 7 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Features reggae rock.
Decade X
•Friday, Dec. 13; Saturday, Dec. 14; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Brass Fire
•Saturday, Dec. 14; 7-10 p.m.
•Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Features regional horn band, playing Big Band Era music as well as blues, soul and rock.
Holiday Music Festival
•Saturday, Dec. 14; 7:30 p.m.
•Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
$25/adults, $20/seniors, $15/students, $65/family of four. The Oregon East Symphony presents an ecumenical celebration of the holidays through song featuring several community ensembles. (541-276-0320).
Jill Cohn
•Thursday, Dec. 19; 7 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Seattle-based singer-songwriter offers personal reflections and contemplations on domestic violence and vanishing rain forests.
Nuketown
•Friday, Dec. 20; Saturday, Dec. 21; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Christmas Sweater Grand Prix
•Saturday, Dec. 14; noon-9 p.m.
•Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Mosey on in and show off your Christmas sweater for a chance to win gift cards — $100 for first, second, $50 and third, $25. Also, Christmas movies will be playing on the big screen (free hot cocoa and popcorn) and a cake walk for kids.
Music & Dinner
•Sunday, Dec. 15; 4-7 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
$60/person. Enjoy wine social with hors d’oeuvres, a prime rib dinner and dessert by Alexander’s Chocolaterie. Music by Jamie Nasario and Luke Basile. (541-376-8100).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Jan. 2, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
•Dec. 6-7; 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 7-8; 2 p.m.
•1130 Sumach St., Walla Walla
$15-$20. The timely comedy will surely tickle the funny bones of audience members while getting them primed for the holiday season.
“The Nutcracker”
•Saturday, Dec. 7; Sunday, Dec. 8; 2 p.m.
•Bob Clapp Theatre at BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave.
$8/adults, $4/children under 12. Pendleton Ballet Theatre under the direction of Julie Sneden-Carlson presents the holiday favorite. Advance tickets highly recommended (970-261-5331).
HOT TICKETS
•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com
•“The Juice Joint is Jumping!” (Dec. 31, $40-$70), at Schoolhouse Village in Pilot Rock. Reserve tickets for the murder mystery dinner theater (541-975-4845 or 541-970-4622).
