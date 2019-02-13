FESTIVALS
Prestige Wrestling: Tower of Snakes
•Friday, Feb. 22; 7-11 p.m.
•Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston
$15-$50. Features King Khash, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Simon Grimm, DJZ, Sonico, No Lives Matter, Team C4, Mike Santiago, Julian Whyt and more to be announced.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
Raven Chacon
•Sunday, Feb. 17; 5-7 p.m.
•Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, 48004 St Andrews Road, Mission
$10/suggested donation (no one will be turned away). The artist-composer-performer will present prints made during an artist-in-residence, as well as present a matinee performance of a newly commissioned composition. Members of the Nixyaawii Community School Drum Circle also will perform. Reception follows.
“On the Tip of my Tongue”
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features the collage artwork of Cory Peeke, professor of art at Eastern Oregon University and director of Nightingale Gallery. Also, latest work by Emily Taylor Cress is displayed in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs through March 2.
“ArtWORKZ Junior Art Show & Competition”
•Monday-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/seniors, $7/youths & students. Youths through age 18 compete for awards. Awards presentation is March 9 at 1 p.m. Exhibit runs through March 30. (Randy Melton, 541-429-7720).
“History in Photos from Wallowa County”
•Monday through Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Highlights historical photos and photographers in Wallowa County. Runs through Feb. 25.
“How it Looks on Paper”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the work of Marie Noorani, who both creates and destroys as she takes apart and reassembles each piece. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs Feb. 18 through March 14. Artist reception is Thursday, March 14 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
MUSIC
Winter Chamber Music Festival
•Saturday, Feb. 16; 6:30 p.m.
•Vert Club Room, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton
$25/general admission. Presented by the Oregon East Symphony, program features the premiere of a new work by Raven Chacon. (tickets also available via www.brownpapertickets.com).
Harmonious Funk
•Saturday, Feb. 16; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Megs McLean
•Friday, Feb. 22; Saturday, Feb. 23; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Expertease
•Friday, March 1; Saturday, March 2; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Wine Wednesday
•Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting and music.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Feb. 21: Todd Johnson, Matt Erikson; Feb. 28: Monica Nevi, Mike Coletta
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Cimmi’s Late Night Martini Lounge
•Fridays; 9 p.m.-midnight
•Virgil’s at Cimmiyotti’s, 137 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. Features martinis, mixology and music.
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Sensory Friendly Movie
•Saturday, Feb. 16; 10:30 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
www.www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty
$5.50. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screenings with lights up a little and volume down. Doors open at 10 a.m. “LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.”
“The House With A Clock In Its Walls”
•Saturday, Feb. 16; 2:15 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
$3/person. Children must be accompanied by an adult. View movie and receive free bag of popcorn with admission. Water is available for purchase.
“Renegotiation of the Columbia River Treaty”
•Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6:45 p.m.
•Echo VFW Hall, 210 W. Bridge St.
Free. Craig Reeder will share about the importance of water and the upcoming discussions to take place about the treaty. The Echo Kiwanis are hosting a lasagna dinner at 6 p.m. for $5. (RSVP by texting 541-379-6992). People do not have to eat to attend the presentation.
First Draft Writers’ Series
•Thursday, Feb. 21; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features Barbara Drake (retired creative writing professor at Linfield College) and Monica Drake (currently teaches at Pacific Northwest College of Art), mother-daughter writers. Following the headliner readings, there will be short open mic sessions for audience members.
HOT TICKETS
•The Rolling Stones. No Filter Tour. May 22, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. Tickets ($94-$494+) via www.ticketmaster.com
•Jackalope Jamboree. June 29, Happy Canyon Arena, Pendleton. Early bird tickets ($35-$55+) via www.brownpapertickets.com
Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.
