SUPERBOWL
Sunday, Feb. 2, kickoff at 3:30 p.m.
Red Zone Party
•3 p.m., Rivers Event Center
•off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Features free food, prizes, drink specials and the game with surround sound. Also, purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win great prizes to benefit the Doughty Home for Veteran Women in Walla Walla.
The Saddle Superbowl
•2 p.m., The Saddle Restaurant & Lounge
•2220 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Get ready for kickoff with happy hour and drink specials and a potluck starting at 3 p.m.
Superbowl 2020
•11 a.m., The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill
•149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Watch the game on a bigger-than-life 200-inch TV (as well as several other sizes), enjoy food and drink specials, trivia contest and prizes.
Superbowl Sunday @ Midway
•11 a.m., Midway Bar & Grill
•1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Watch party with food and drink specials. Also, raffle tickets are 6 for $5 for a chance to win a 50-inch big screen TV.
Superbowl 2020
•3:30 p.m., Riverside Sports Bar
•1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
No cover. Free food, taco bar, TV giveaway and a fundraiser for the launch of the Janice Arsenault Foundation. Created in memory of the Umatilla woman to support several organizations dear to her heart, including the local fire department, Fallen Riders and possibly BMCC.
Superbowl @ Rustic Truck
•11 a.m., The Rustic Truck Bar & Grill
•100 W. Highway 730, Irrigon
No cover. Get primed to view the game with food and drink specials on a handful of TVs, including one that’s 85 inches.
FESTIVALS
Walla Walla BrewFest
•Saturday, Feb. 8.; noon-4 p.m.
•Downtown Walla Walla
www.downtownwallawalla.com/brewfest
$40/advance, $50/door. Admission includes a wristband, tasting glass and 5 scrip. Features 15 downtown Walla Walla venues and 25 breweries.
Daddy Daughter Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 8; 6-9 p.m.
•Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave., Pendleton
$20/person. For fathers and their daughters in kindergarten through eighth grade. Tickets must be purchased in advance (541-276-8100).
Daddy Daughter Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-8:30 p.m.
•Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, 311 N. Olson Road
$30/couple; $10/additional daughters. For dads and their daughters ages 3 and up. (541-616-1050).
Hearts for Veterans
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-9 p.m.
•VFW Hall, 45 W. Cherry Ave., Hermiston
Free/veterans, $9/others. Features games and prize giveaways, appetizers, desserts, non-alcoholic beverages, music/dancing with Wires & Wood and entertainment by Angie Kile. (541-571-5816, cathystolz@gmail.com).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Watercolor Views in Different Hues”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the works of seven watercolor artists from eastern Washington. Gallery also open by appointment. Runs through Feb. 6 (541-278-5952).
Duff Display
•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com
Free. Exhibit features the artwork of Judith Hedberg-Duff and Scott Duff of Milton-Freewater. Runs through Feb. 29.
MUSIC
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater
•Saturday, Feb. 1; 7-10 p.m.
•Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Free. BJ the DJ will spin Creedence Clearwater Revival hits.
Cory Wilds
•Saturday, Feb. 1; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Grant Gordy & Ross Martin
•Monday, Feb. 3; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 215 N. Main St.
$15. The virtuoso guitarists recently collaborated on “Year of the Dog.” (541-278-9201).
Brass Fire
•Friday, Feb. 14; 7-10 p.m.
•Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Regional horn band plays Big Band Era music, blues, soul, rock and a few special “love songs” for Valentine’s Day.
Collin Raye
•Friday, Feb. 14; 8 p.m.
•Rivers Event Center, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
$39-$49. Country artist will share the love during a Valentine's Day performance (800-654-9453).
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 7 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Country Swing & Line Dance Lessons
•Tuesdays; 6 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Clayton will kick up his heels with all who show up (541-567-3022).
“Friends” Trivia
•Tuesday, Feb. 4; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Grab your friends and brush up on information about Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica and Joey for a chance to win prizes. (541-612-8559).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Karaoke Night
•Thursdays; 9 p.m.
•Union Club, 201 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Performers receive 15% off drink tab.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Murder on the Orient Express”
•Feb. 1, 7-8,14-15; 7:30 p.m
•Feb. 9, 16; 2 p.m.
•1130 Sumach St., Walla Walla
$15-$20. Features Agatha Christie’s mystery-thriller.
“She Loves Me”
•Feb. 13-15, 19-22; 7:30 p.m.
•Feb. 15-16, 22-23; 1:30 p.m.
•Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N Grand Ave., Pullman, Wash.
$19.99/general admission (children under 3 not admitted). The endearing Broadway musical features a romantic comedy just in time for Valentine’s Day (509-334-0750).
Sensory Friendly Movie
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 10:30 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty
$6. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screening of “Sonic the Hedgehog” with lights up a little and volume down.
HOT TICKETS
•Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: (headliners Eric Church & Macklemore) July 11, Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Tickets on sale Feb. 7 @ 10 a.m. ($79.50- to $175) via www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.
•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com.
•Capital Theatre in Yakima: “The Lonely: Celebrating the Music of Roy Orbison” (Feb. 9, $48); “Chicago: The Musical” (Feb. 25-26, $12-84). Tickets available via www.capitoltheatre.org. These shows are all ages. (509-853-2787).
