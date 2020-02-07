FESTIVALS

Walla Walla BrewFest

•Saturday, Feb. 8.; noon-4 p.m.

•Downtown Walla Walla

www.downtownwallawalla.com/brewfest

$40/advance, $50/door. Admission includes a wristband, commemorative tasting glass and 5 scrip. Features 15 downtown Walla Walla venues and 25 breweries.

Daddy Daughter Dance

•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-8:30 p.m.

•Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, 311 N. Olson Road

www.boardmanpool.com

$30/couple; $10/additional daughters. For dads and their daughters ages 3 and up. Includes DJ music, snacks, portraits and craft project to make a photo frame. (541-616-1050).

Hearts for Veterans

•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-9 p.m.

•VFW Hall, 45 W. Cherry Ave., Hermiston

Free/veterans, $9/others. Features games and prize giveaways, appetizers, desserts, non-alcoholic beverages, music/dancing with Wires & Wood and entertainment by Angie Kile. (541-571-5816, cathystolz@gmail.com).

ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS

Jay Anderson

•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

Free. The East Oregonian Gallery features the mixed media artist Jay Anderson. The work of Alysha Martinez of Pendleton is on exhibit in the Lorenzen Board Room. Runs through Feb. 29.

“Shari Dallas: Recent Works”

•Thursday, Feb. 13, 4:30-6:30 p.m., opening reception

•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.

Free. Features the works of Pendleton resident Shari Dallas, who paints with oils on Masonite. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Feb. 13 through March 12.

Duff Display

•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.

www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com

Free. Exhibit features the artwork of Judith Hedberg-Duff and Scott Duff of Milton-Freewater. Runs through Feb. 29.

MUSIC

Rhonda Funk

•Thursday, Feb. 13; 7-9 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Nashville recording artist who hails from Redmond is promoting an upcoming EP release.

Brass Fire

•Friday, Feb. 14; 7-10 p.m.

•Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Features regional horn band, playing Big Band Era music as well as blues, soul, rock and a few special “love songs” for Valentine’s Day.

Collin Raye

•Friday, Feb. 14; 8 p.m.

•Rivers Event Center, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

www.wildhorseresort.com

$39-$49. The electrifying country artist will share the love during a Valentine's Day performance (800-654-9453).

Brice Leon

•Thursday, Feb. 20; 7-9 p.m. No Cover

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

Open Mic at GP

•Thursday, Feb. 27; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages are welcome. Bring your instrument, voice, family and friends.

NIGHT LIFE

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Saturdays; 7 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

Saturday Night Trivia

•Saturdays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.

Country Swing & Line Dance Lessons

•Tuesdays; 6 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

No cover. Clayton will kick up his heels with all who show up (541-567-3022).

Karaoke Party

•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wino Wednesdays

•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo

Karaoke at the Packard

•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight

•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover.

Thirsty Thursdays

•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings. 

LOL Comedy Night

•Thursdays; 8 p.m.

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

No cover. Jan. 30: BJ Johnson, Jesse Warren

Karaoke Night

•Thursdays; 9 p.m.

•Union Club, 201 E. Main St., Hermiston

No cover. Performers receive 15% off drink tab.

Karaoke

•Thursdays, 9 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wine tasting

•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Fridays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

DJ and dancing

•Fridays, 8 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Karaoke

•Fridays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

First Thursday Wine Tasting

•Thursday, Feb. 6, 5-7 p.m.

•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston

Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA

THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES

“Murder on the Orient Express”

•Feb. 7-8,14-15; 7:30 p.m

•Feb. 9, 16; 2 p.m.

•1130 Sumach St., Walla Walla

www.ltww.org

$15-$20. Features Agatha Christie’s mystery-thriller.

“She Loves Me”

•Feb. 13-15, 19-22; 7:30 p.m.

•Feb. 15-16, 22-23; 1:30 p.m.

•Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N Grand Ave., Pullman, WA

www.rtoptheatre.org

$19.99/general admission (children under 3 not admitted). The endearing Broadway musical features a romantic comedy just in time for Valentine’s Day (509-334-0750).

Sensory Friendly Movie

•Saturday, Feb. 15; 10:30 a.m.

•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane

www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty

$6. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screening of “Sonic the Hedgehog” with lights up a little and volume down.

“The Sound of Music”

•Feb. 20-22 & 27-29; 7:30 p.m.

•Feb. 22-23, 29 & March 1; 2:30 p.m.

•BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton

www.collegecommunitytheatre.com

$20/adults, $16/seniors, $12/students. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein features the beloved musical. No children under 3 admitted. (541-215-9917).

“Much Ado About Nothing”

•Feb. 21-22, 28-29; 7:30 p.m.

•Feb. 22, 29 & March 1; 2:30 p.m.

•Hale-Turner Little Theatre, 831 Alder St., Elgin

www.elginoperahouse.com

$17. The Shakespeare comedy is presented in the recently renovated space (541-663-6324).

HOT TICKETS

Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: (headliners Eric Church & Macklemore) July 11, Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Tickets on sale Feb. 7 @ 10 a.m. ($79.50- to $175) via www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.

College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com.

Capital Theatre in Yakima: “The Lonely: Celebrating the Music of Roy Orbison” (Feb. 9, $48); “Chicago: The Musical” (Feb. 25-26, $12-84). Tickets available via www.capitoltheatre.org. These shows are all ages. (509-853-2787).

———

Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.