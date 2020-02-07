FESTIVALS
Walla Walla BrewFest
•Saturday, Feb. 8.; noon-4 p.m.
•Downtown Walla Walla
www.downtownwallawalla.com/brewfest
$40/advance, $50/door. Admission includes a wristband, commemorative tasting glass and 5 scrip. Features 15 downtown Walla Walla venues and 25 breweries.
Daddy Daughter Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-8:30 p.m.
•Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, 311 N. Olson Road
$30/couple; $10/additional daughters. For dads and their daughters ages 3 and up. Includes DJ music, snacks, portraits and craft project to make a photo frame. (541-616-1050).
Hearts for Veterans
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-9 p.m.
•VFW Hall, 45 W. Cherry Ave., Hermiston
Free/veterans, $9/others. Features games and prize giveaways, appetizers, desserts, non-alcoholic beverages, music/dancing with Wires & Wood and entertainment by Angie Kile. (541-571-5816, cathystolz@gmail.com).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
Jay Anderson
•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. The East Oregonian Gallery features the mixed media artist Jay Anderson. The work of Alysha Martinez of Pendleton is on exhibit in the Lorenzen Board Room. Runs through Feb. 29.
“Shari Dallas: Recent Works”
•Thursday, Feb. 13, 4:30-6:30 p.m., opening reception
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the works of Pendleton resident Shari Dallas, who paints with oils on Masonite. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Feb. 13 through March 12.
Duff Display
•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com
Free. Exhibit features the artwork of Judith Hedberg-Duff and Scott Duff of Milton-Freewater. Runs through Feb. 29.
MUSIC
Rhonda Funk
•Thursday, Feb. 13; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Nashville recording artist who hails from Redmond is promoting an upcoming EP release.
Brass Fire
•Friday, Feb. 14; 7-10 p.m.
•Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Features regional horn band, playing Big Band Era music as well as blues, soul, rock and a few special “love songs” for Valentine’s Day.
Collin Raye
•Friday, Feb. 14; 8 p.m.
•Rivers Event Center, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
$39-$49. The electrifying country artist will share the love during a Valentine's Day performance (800-654-9453).
Brice Leon
•Thursday, Feb. 20; 7-9 p.m. No Cover
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
Open Mic at GP
•Thursday, Feb. 27; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages are welcome. Bring your instrument, voice, family and friends.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 7 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Country Swing & Line Dance Lessons
•Tuesdays; 6 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Clayton will kick up his heels with all who show up (541-567-3022).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Night
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Jan. 30: BJ Johnson, Jesse Warren
Karaoke Night
•Thursdays; 9 p.m.
•Union Club, 201 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Performers receive 15% off drink tab.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Feb. 6, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Murder on the Orient Express”
•Feb. 7-8,14-15; 7:30 p.m
•Feb. 9, 16; 2 p.m.
•1130 Sumach St., Walla Walla
$15-$20. Features Agatha Christie’s mystery-thriller.
“She Loves Me”
•Feb. 13-15, 19-22; 7:30 p.m.
•Feb. 15-16, 22-23; 1:30 p.m.
•Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N Grand Ave., Pullman, WA
$19.99/general admission (children under 3 not admitted). The endearing Broadway musical features a romantic comedy just in time for Valentine’s Day (509-334-0750).
Sensory Friendly Movie
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 10:30 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty
$6. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screening of “Sonic the Hedgehog” with lights up a little and volume down.
“The Sound of Music”
•Feb. 20-22 & 27-29; 7:30 p.m.
•Feb. 22-23, 29 & March 1; 2:30 p.m.
•BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton
www.collegecommunitytheatre.com
$20/adults, $16/seniors, $12/students. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein features the beloved musical. No children under 3 admitted. (541-215-9917).
“Much Ado About Nothing”
•Feb. 21-22, 28-29; 7:30 p.m.
•Feb. 22, 29 & March 1; 2:30 p.m.
•Hale-Turner Little Theatre, 831 Alder St., Elgin
$17. The Shakespeare comedy is presented in the recently renovated space (541-663-6324).
HOT TICKETS
•Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: (headliners Eric Church & Macklemore) July 11, Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Tickets on sale Feb. 7 @ 10 a.m. ($79.50- to $175) via www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.
•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com.
•Capital Theatre in Yakima: “The Lonely: Celebrating the Music of Roy Orbison” (Feb. 9, $48); “Chicago: The Musical” (Feb. 25-26, $12-84). Tickets available via www.capitoltheatre.org. These shows are all ages. (509-853-2787).
