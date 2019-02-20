FESTIVALS
Hearts in Motion
•Saturday, Feb. 23; 11 a.m.; grand entry, 11:45 a.m.
•Warburg Court, Pendleton High School, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave.
$10, free/5 and under. Rhythmic Mode, the PHS dance team, hosts competition, which also serves as a team fundraiser. Nearly two dozen school and club teams from across the region will perform. Concessions available for purchase.
A Country Music Experience
•Saturday, March 2; 5:30 p.m.
•Let’er Buck Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
$40. The Woolery Project features Jodi harms and the Harms Way band, a chuckwagon dinner and a no-host bar. Live music for listening and dancing.
Red to Red XC MTB Race
•Saturday, March 2; 11 a.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo
No spectator fee. $40-$45/race entry ($50 after Feb. 25). Food, drinks and music available Friday, March 1 from 5-9 p.m. during race registration. Activities in downtown Echo during the race. Awards/raffle at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Beer MaXfest 2019
•Friday, March 8, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, March 9; 411 p.m.
•Maxwell Siding Pavilion., 255 N. First St., Hermiston
www.hermistonbrewingcompany.com
VIP & general tickets/TBA. Craft beer festival in celebration of the grand opening of Maxwell Siding Pavilion. Features craft brews, music, food and friends. (Call 541-289-7415 or stop by Nookie’s/Hermiston Brewing Co., 125 N. First St.).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“On the Tip of my Tongue”
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features the collage artwork of Cory Peeke, professor of art at Eastern Oregon University and director of Nightingale Gallery. Also, latest work by Emily Taylor Cress is displayed in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs through March 2.
“ArtWORKZ Junior Art Show & Competition”
•Monday-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/seniors, $7/youths & students. Youths through age 18 compete for awards. Awards presentation is March 9 at 1 p.m. Exhibit runs through March 30.
“History in Photos from Wallowa County”
•Monday through Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Highlights historical photos and photographers in Wallowa County. Runs through Feb. 25.
“How it Looks on Paper”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Thursday, March 14; 4:30-6:30 p.m., artist reception
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the work of Marie Noorani, who both creates and destroys as she takes apart and reassembles each piece. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through March 14.
MUSIC
Inland Northwest Orchestra
•Saturday, Feb. 23; 4 p.m.
•Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1401 S.W. Goodwin Place, Pendleton
www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com
Free, donations accepted. Features Alice Massey of Pendleton as the featured soloist for “Concerto No. 1 for Violin and Orchestra. Op 26” by Max Bruch. Program also includes Felix Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides Overture, Op 26,” aka “Fingal’s Cave,” and “Water Music Suite” by George Frideric Handel.
Megs McLean
•Saturday, Feb. 23; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Sum People
•Thursday, Feb. 28; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Hey mon, the La Grande-based band plays reggae, rock and ska.
Expertease
•Friday, March 1; Saturday, March 2; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Mise with Monica
•Wednesday, March 6; 7 p.m. No cover, all ages
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
Austin Lindstrom Live!
•Friday, March 8; 6:30 p.m. No cover.
•Nookie’s/Hermiston Brewing Co., 125 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. The 2011 Pendleton High School graduate traded in his spurs for a guitar. The former steer wrestler and tie-down roper plays solo shows and with the band Wheatlanders.
Jeff Crosby and the Refugees
•Friday, March 8; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Nashville-dwelling Americana artist Jeff Crosby has picked up some recent songwriting awards and is riding the wave from his most recent release “Postcards from Magdalena.”
Talbott Brothers
•Friday, March 8; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
$10. Portland-based duo known for their harmonies, storytelling and infectious melodies. (541-278-9201).
The Mix
•Friday, March 8; Saturday, March 9; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Tylor & the Train Robbers
•Thursday, March 7; 7 p.m. No cover.
•Ten Depot Station, 10 Depot St., La Grande
•Friday, March 8; 9 p.m.
•Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
•Monday, March 11; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. Boise-based band featuring Helix native Tylor Ketchum playing Americana folk with country grit. Promoting their upcoming release "Best of the Worst Kind."
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Mardi Gras Masquerade Party
•Saturday, March 2; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight. No cover.
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
Wine Wednesday
•Wednesday, Feb. 27, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting and music.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Feb. 28: Monica Nevi, Mike Coletta
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Cimmi’s Late Night Martini Lounge
•Fridays; 9 p.m.-midnight
•Virgil’s at Cimmiyotti’s, 137 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. Features martinis, mixology and music.
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Godspell”
•Feb. 22-23, Feb. 28 and March 1; 7:30 p.m.
•Sundays, Feb. 24 and March 3; 2 p.m.
•Sunday, March 3; 6:30 p.m.
•BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton
$15/adults, $10/students & children over 3. College Community Theatre presents the popular musical, which features modern-day reenactments of biblical parables. (Box office 541-278-5953)
Sensory Friendly Movie
•Saturday, March 2; 10:30 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
www.www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty
$5.50. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screenings with lights up a little and volume down. Doors open at 10 a.m. “How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World.”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
•Friday, March 15, 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, March 16; 2:15 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
$3/person. Children must be accompanied by an adult. View movie and receive free bag of popcorn with admission. Water is available for purchase.
HOT TICKETS
•Masters of Illusion. (March 16, $49-$69), at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Buy tickets for the 21-and-older show via the Wildhorse Gift Shop (20 percent off for military personnel) or www.wildhorseresort.com
•Midget Wrestling Entertainment. (March 30, $20-$40), at The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, Hermiston. Buy tickets for the 21-and-older show at the bar or via https://thepheasant.ticketleap.com (541-567-3022).
•The Rolling Stones. No Filter Tour. May 22, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. Tickets ($94-$494+) via www.ticketmaster.com
•Jackalope Jamboree. June 29, Happy Canyon Arena, Pendleton. Early bird tickets ($35-$55+) via www.brownpapertickets.com
