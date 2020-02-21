FESTIVALS
Me and My Superhero Mother Son Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 29; 5-8 p.m.
•Pendleton Recreation Center, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
$15/person. The semi-formal dance is for moms and their sons in kindergarten through fifth grade. Includes music, dancing and a photo (541-276-8100).
A Wee Bit O’Ireland
•March 12-15
•Heppner, multiple venues
Free admission. The family-friendly 38th annual celebration features lots of food and drinks, fun events (Irish Coffee hour, Welly toss, Great Green Parade, fun run/walk), great entertainment and with the luck of the Irish, maybe you’ll win a pot o’gold.
Red to Red XC MTB Race
•Friday, March 20; 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 21; 8-10:30 a.m., registration/packet pick-up
•Saturday, March 21; 11 a.m., races begin
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo
No spectator fee. $20-$45/early race entry. Pre-registered racers entered in drawing for premium raffle prizes and free lunch. Awards/raffle at about 3:30 p.m. In its 12th year, the race features 29 categories. (509-374-8424, scottscycleandsports@gmail.com).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
ArtWORKz Junior Art Show & Competition
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., opens Feb. 22
•Saturday, March 14; 1 p.m., awards presentation
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/seniors, $7/students/youths, free/ages 5 and under. Also admission is free opening day and the first Friday of each month. The show and competition features youths (ages 18 and under) from across the region.
Jay Anderson
•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Mixed media artist Jay Anderson. The work of Alysha Martinez of Pendleton is on exhibit in the Lorenzen Board Room. Runs through Feb. 29.
“Shari Dallas: Recent Works”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the works of Pendleton resident, who paints with oils on Masonite. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through March 12.
Tamástslikt Open House
•Thursday, Feb. 27, 4-7 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Free. Meet the board of directors, get a peek into the vaults, see changes in the permanent gallery, play stick games and participate in a cakewalk for a chance to win a huckleberry pie. Snacks and beverages provided.
Duff Display
•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com
Free. Exhibit features the artwork of Judith Hedberg-Duff and Scott Duff of Milton-Freewater. Runs through Feb. 29.
Murder at the Kirkman House
•Monday-Saturday, 7 p.m.
•Kirkman House Museum, 214 N. Colville, Walla Walla
$20/person. Loosely based on the game of Clue, participants search for clues to determine whodunnit. Designed for groups of 5-8. Register to join others or book a private murder mystery party (509-529-4373).
MUSIC
Inland Northwest Orchestra
•Saturday, Feb. 22; 4 p.m.
•Milton Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater
www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com
Free, donations accepted. Program features Saint-Saens’ “Symphony #3” and Albinoni’s “Adagio for Strings and Organ.”
Time Machine Radio
•Saturday, Feb. 22; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Jeffrey Hill
•Thursday, Feb. 27; 7 p.m. No cover
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
Open Mic at GP
•Thursday, Feb. 27; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages are welcome. Bring your instrument, voice, family and friends.
Nobody’s Sweetheart
•Friday, Feb. 28; Saturday, Feb. 29; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Tylor & the Train Robbers
•Monday, March 2; 7-9 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Boise-based Americana band with Eastern Oregon roots.
James Dean Kindle
•Thursday, March 5; 7 p.m. No cover
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
NIGHT LIFE
Zwickelmania 2020
•Saturday, Feb. 22; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
•Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman
No cover. Free samples, new beer release and hourly brewery tours. Also, food available for purchase.
Beers and Bingo
•Saturday, Feb. 22; 6-9 p.m. No cover
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. First bingo card is free; also a 50-50 raffle will be held.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 7 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
’80s Party
•Saturday, Feb. 29; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Dress in your throwback clothes and rock to DJ Real Tunes.
Country Swing & Line Dance Lessons
•Tuesdays; 6 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Clayton will kick up his heels with all who show up (541-567-3022).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Wig Out Party
•Thursday, Feb. 27; noon-9 p.m.
•Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Wear your favorite wig for a discount. Also, 10% of total sales will be donated to the Roundup Athletic Club to help cancer patients through the Spirit Program.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Night
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Feb. 27: Maxi Witrak, Travis Nelson
Karaoke Night
•Thursdays; 9 p.m.
•Union Club, 201 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Performers receive 15% off drink tab.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, March 5, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“She Loves Me”
•Feb. 22; 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 22-23; 1:30 p.m.
•Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N Grand Ave., Pullman, WA
$19.99/general admission (children under 3 not admitted). The endearing Broadway musical features a romantic comedy just in time for Valentine’s Day (509-334-0750).
“The Sound of Music”
•Feb. 22 & 27-29; 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 22-23, 29 & March 1; 2:30 p.m.
•BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton
www.collegecommunitytheatre.com
$20/adults, $16/seniors, $12/students. No children under 3 admitted. (541-215-9917).
“Much Ado About Nothing”
•Feb. 22, 28-29; 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 22, 29 & March 1; 2:30 p.m.
•Hale-Turner Little Theatre, 831 Alder St., Elgin
$17. The Shakespeare comedy is presented. (541-663-6324).
HOT TICKETS
•Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: (headliners Eric Church & Macklemore) July 11, Pendleton Round-Up Grounds ($79.50- to $175) via www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.
•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com
•Capital Theatre in Yakima: “Chicago: The Musical” (Feb. 25-26, $12-84); Yakima Symphony Orchestra: "Name That Tune" (Feb. 29, $10-$60); “The SpongeBob Musical” (March 8, $12-$84). Tickets available via www.capitoltheatre.org. Shows are all ages. (509-853-2787).
•Midgets With Attitude wrestling show: The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, Hermiston (March 28, $20-40) via https://thepheasant.ticketleap.com
•Wheatstock Music Festival (Randy Rogers Band, headliner) Aug. 15, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix. Early bird tickets ($30) available soon via www.wheatstock.org
