FESTIVALS
Daddy Daughter Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-8:30 p.m.
•Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, 311 N. Olson Road
$30/couple; $10/additional daughters. For dads and their daughters ages 3 and up. Includes DJ music, snacks, portraits and craft project to make a photo frame. (541-616-1050).
Hearts for Veterans
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-9 p.m.
•VFW Hall, 45 W. Cherry Ave., Hermiston
Free/veterans, $9/others. Features games and prize giveaways, appetizers, desserts, non-alcoholic beverages, music/dancing with Wires & Wood and entertainment by Angie Kile. (541-571-5816).
Me and My Superhero Mother Son Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 29; 5-8 p.m.
•Pendleton Recreation Center, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
$15/person. The semi-formal dance is for moms and their sons in kindergarten through fifth grade. Includes music, dancing and a photo (541-276-8100).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
ArtWORKz Junior Art Show & Competition
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., entries due
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., opens Feb. 22
•Saturday, March 14; 1 p.m., awards presentation
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Free/opening day. The show features youths (ages 18 and under) from across the region. (Randy Melton, 541-429-7700).
First Draft Writers’ Series
•Thursday, Feb. 20; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features Les AuCoin (former Democrat representative in Oregon’s First Congressional District) will read from his collection of life stories. Concludes with short open mic sessions for audience members.
Jay Anderson
•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. The East Oregonian Gallery features the mixed media artist Jay Anderson. The work of Alysha Martinez of Pendleton is on exhibit in the Lorenzen Board Room. Runs through Feb. 29.
“Shari Dallas: Recent Works”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the works of Pendleton resident Shari Dallas, who paints with oils on Masonite. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through March 12.
Tamástslikt Open House
•Thursday, Feb. 27, 4-7 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Free. Snacks and beverages provided.
Duff Display
•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com
Free. Exhibit features the artwork of Judith Hedberg-Duff and Scott Duff of Milton-Freewater. Runs through Feb. 29.
Murder at the Kirkman House
•Monday-Saturday, 7 p.m.
•Kirkman House Museum, 214 N. Colville, Walla Walla
$20/person. Loosely based on the game of Clue, participants search for clues to determine whodunnit. Designed for groups of 5-8. Register to join others or book a private murder mystery party (509-529-4373).
MUSIC
Emerald City 5
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Brice Leon
•Thursday, Feb. 20; 7-9 p.m. No Cover
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
Time Machine Radio
•Friday, Feb. 21; Saturday, Feb. 22; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Inland Northwest Orchestra
•Saturday, Feb. 22; 4 p.m.
•Milton Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater
www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com
Free, donations accepted. An ensemble of the Inland Northwest Musicians, the program features Saint-Saens’ “Symphony #3” and Albinoni’s “Adagio for Strings and Organ.”
Open Mic at GP
•Thursday, Feb. 27; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages are welcome. Bring your instrument, voice, family and friends.
Nobody’s Sweetheart
•Friday, Feb. 28; Saturday, Feb. 29; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
BINGO @ ND
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-9 p.m.
•Neighbor Dudes., 405 N. First St. Suite 104, Hermiston
No cover. Alonna will serve as Bingo Master and Ash will be pulling the taps.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 7 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Beers and Bingo
•Saturday, Feb. 22; 6-9 p.m. No cover
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. First bingo card is free; also a 50-50 raffle will be held.
Country Swing & Line Dance Lessons
•Tuesdays; 6 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Clayton will kick up his heels with all who show up (541-567-3022).
Trivia w/Two Dads Tipsy Trivia
•Tuesday, Feb. 18; 6-8 p.m.
•Neighbor Dudes., 405 N. First St. Suite 104, Hermiston
No cover. Grab some teammates and share your knowledge (541-289-2337).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Night
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Feb. 20: Amanda Arnold, Jeremiah Coughlan; Feb. 27: Maxi Witrak, Travis Nelson
Karaoke Night
•Thursdays; 9 p.m.
•Union Club, 201 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Performers receive 15% off drink tab.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Sensory Friendly Movie
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 10:30 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty
$6. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screening of “Sonic the Hedgehog” with lights up a little and volume down.
“Murder on the Orient Express”
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 7:30 p.m; Sunday, Feb.16; 2 p.m.
•1130 Sumach St., Walla Walla
$15-$20. Features Agatha Christie’s mystery-thriller.
“She Loves Me”
•Feb. 15, 19-22; 7:30 p.m.
•Feb. 15-16, 22-23; 1:30 p.m.
•Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N Grand Ave., Pullman, WA
$19.99/general admission (children under 3 not admitted). Broadway musical features a romantic comedy just in time for Valentine’s Day (509-334-0750).
“The Sound of Music”
•Feb. 20-22 & 27-29; 7:30 p.m.
•Feb. 22-23, 29 & March 1; 2:30 p.m.
•BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton
www.collegecommunitytheatre.com
$20/adults, $16/seniors, $12/students. The final musical collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein. No children under 3 admitted. (541-215-9917).
“Much Ado About Nothing”
•Feb. 21-22, 28-29; 7:30 p.m.
•Feb. 22, 29 & March 1; 2:30 p.m.
•Hale-Turner Little Theatre, 831 Alder St., Elgin
$17. The Shakespeare comedy is presented in the recently renovated space (541-663-6324).
HOT TICKETS
•Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: (headliners Eric Church & Macklemore) July 11, Pendleton Round-Up Grounds ($79.50- to $175) via www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.
•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com.
•Capital Theatre in Yakima: “Chicago: The Musical” (Feb. 25-26, $12-84); Yakima Symphony Orchestra: "Name That Tune" (Feb. 29, $10-$60); “The SpongeBob Musical” (March 8, $12-$84). Tickets available via www.capitoltheatre.org. Shows are all ages. (509-853-2787).
