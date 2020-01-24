FESTIVALS
Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race
•Jan. 22-25
•Joseph, Enterprise, Fergi Ski Area
Free, except Saturday night banquet ($20/adults, $12/volunteers $9/ages 5-12) Races are Iditarod & Yukon Quest qualifiers; Race Central and Kids’ Corner.
Walla Walla BrewFest
•Saturday, Feb. 8.; noon-4 p.m.
•Downtown Walla Walla
www.downtownwallawalla.com/brewfest
$40/advance, $50/door. Admission includes a wristband, commemorative tasting glass and 5 scrip. Features 15 downtown Walla Walla venues and 25 breweries.
Daddy Daughter Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 8; 6-9 p.m.
•Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave., Pendleton
$20/person. DJ music, dancing, prize drawings, hors d’oeuvres and a posed portrait. For fathers and their daughters in kindergarten through eighth grade. Tickets must be purchased in advance (541-276-8100).
Daddy Daughter Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-8:30 p.m.
•Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, 311 N. Olson Road
$30/couple; $10/additional daughters. For dads and their daughters ages 3 and up. Includes DJ music, snacks, portraits and craft project to make a photo frame. (541-616-1050).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“World War I: Lessons and Legacies”
•Monday-Thursdays; 10 a.m-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.
Free. Traveling poster exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution. Runs through Jan. 31.
“Watercolor Views in Different Hues”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features works of seven watercolor artists from eastern Washington. Also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Feb. 6.
Duff Display
•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com
Free. Artwork of Judith Hedberg-Duff and Scott Duff of Milton-Freewater on display. Runs through Feb. 29.
MUSIC
The Phoenix
•Saturday, Jan. 25; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Bart Budwig LP release
•Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Enterprise-based folk-Americana musician offers up “Another Burn On The Astroturf.”
Youth Winter Concert
•Thursday, Jan. 30; 7 p.m.
•Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
Free. Performing “Autumn Harvest,” the concert features the youth orchestra of the Oregon East Symphony, The Preludes Orchestra and students from the Symphony Strings after-school program.
Open Mic at GP
•Thursday, Jan. 30; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Bring your instrument, voice, family and friends.
Sum People
•Thursday, Jan. 30; 7 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Enjoy the reggae rock sounds and pick up Sum People’s new album.
West My Friend
•Friday, Jan. 31; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 215 N. Main St.
$15. (541-278-9201). See story this page.
Cory Wilds
•Friday, Jan. 31; Saturday, Feb. 1; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater
•Saturday, Feb. 1; 7-10 p.m.
•Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Free. BJ the DJ will spin Creedence Clearwater Revival hits.
Grant Gordy & Ross Martin
•Monday, Feb. 3; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 215 N. Main St.
$15. (541-278-9201). See story this page.
NIGHT LIFE
Ms. Pac-Man Tournament
•Saturday, Jan. 25; noon-9 p.m.
•Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Adult and children’s divisions — top three in each division win prizes. Food and drink specials all day.
Beers and Bingo
•Saturday, Jan. 25; 6-9 p.m. No cover
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. First bingo card is free; also a 50-50 raffle.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 7 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Country Swing & Line Dance Lessons
•Tuesdays; 6 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Clayton will kick up his heels with all who show up (541-567-3022).
“Friends” Trivia
•Tuesday, Feb. 4; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Grab your friends and brush up on information about Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe for a chance to win prizes. (541-612-8559).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Night
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Jan. 30: BJ Johnson, Jesse Warren
Karaoke Night
•Thursdays; 9 p.m.
•Union Club, 201 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Performers receive 15% off drink tab.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Murder on the Orient Express”
•Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 7-8,14-15; 7:30 p.m
•Feb. 9, 16; 2 p.m.
•1130 Sumach St., Walla Walla
$15-$20. Features Agatha Christie’s mystery-thriller.
“The Sound of Music”
•Feb. 20-22 & 27-29; 7:30 p.m.
•Feb. 22-23, 29 & March 1; 2:30 p.m.
•BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton
www.collegecommunitytheatre.com
$20/adults, $16/seniors, $12/students. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein features the beloved musical. No children under 3 admitted. (541-215-9917).
“Much Ado About Nothing”
•Feb. 21-22, 28-29; 7:30 p.m.
•Feb. 22, 29 & March 1; 2:30 p.m.
•Hale-Turner Little Theatre, 831 Alder St., Elgin
$17. The Shakespeare comedy is presented in the recently renovated space (541-663-6324).
HOT TICKETS
•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May). Individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com.
•Capital Theatre in Yakima: “Peter and the Wolf” (Jan. 27, $7); "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" (Jan. 28-29, $12-$84); “The Lonely: Celebrating the Music of Roy Orbison” (Feb. 9, $48); “Chicago: The Musical” (Feb. 25-26, $12-84). Tickets available via www.capitoltheatre.org. These shows are all ages. (509-853-2787).
