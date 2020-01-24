FESTIVALS

Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race

•Jan. 22-25

•Joseph, Enterprise, Fergi Ski Area

www.eaglecapextreme.com

Free, except Saturday night banquet ($20/adults, $12/volunteers $9/ages 5-12) Races are Iditarod & Yukon Quest qualifiers; Race Central and Kids’ Corner.

Walla Walla BrewFest

•Saturday, Feb. 8.; noon-4 p.m.

•Downtown Walla Walla

www.downtownwallawalla.com/brewfest

$40/advance, $50/door. Admission includes a wristband, commemorative tasting glass and 5 scrip. Features 15 downtown Walla Walla venues and 25 breweries.

Daddy Daughter Dance

•Saturday, Feb. 8; 6-9 p.m.

•Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave., Pendleton

www.pendletonparksandrec.com

$20/person. DJ music, dancing, prize drawings, hors d’oeuvres and a posed portrait. For fathers and their daughters in kindergarten through eighth grade. Tickets must be purchased in advance (541-276-8100).

Daddy Daughter Dance

•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-8:30 p.m.

•Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, 311 N. Olson Road

www.boardmanpool.com

$30/couple; $10/additional daughters. For dads and their daughters ages 3 and up. Includes DJ music, snacks, portraits and craft project to make a photo frame. (541-616-1050).

ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS

“World War I: Lessons and Legacies”

•Monday-Thursdays; 10 a.m-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.

www.hermistonlibrary.us

Free. Traveling poster exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution. Runs through Jan. 31.

“Watercolor Views in Different Hues”

•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.

Free. Features works of seven watercolor artists from eastern Washington. Also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Feb. 6.

Duff Display

•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.

www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com

Free. Artwork of Judith Hedberg-Duff and Scott Duff of Milton-Freewater on display. Runs through Feb. 29.

MUSIC

The Phoenix

•Saturday, Jan. 25; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Bart Budwig LP release

•Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Enterprise-based folk-Americana musician offers up “Another Burn On The Astroturf.”

Youth Winter Concert

•Thursday, Jan. 30; 7 p.m.

•Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton

www.oregoneastsymphony.org

Free. Performing “Autumn Harvest,” the concert features the youth orchestra of the Oregon East Symphony, The Preludes Orchestra and students from the Symphony Strings after-school program.

Open Mic at GP

•Thursday, Jan. 30; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Bring your instrument, voice, family and friends.

Sum People

•Thursday, Jan. 30; 7 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Enjoy the reggae rock sounds and pick up Sum People’s new album.

West My Friend

•Friday, Jan. 31; 7 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 215 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

$15. (541-278-9201). See story this page.

Cory Wilds

•Friday, Jan. 31; Saturday, Feb. 1; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater

•Saturday, Feb. 1; 7-10 p.m.

•Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.

Free. BJ the DJ will spin Creedence Clearwater Revival hits.

Grant Gordy & Ross Martin

•Monday, Feb. 3; 7 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 215 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

$15. (541-278-9201). See story this page.

NIGHT LIFE

Ms. Pac-Man Tournament

•Saturday, Jan. 25; noon-9 p.m.

•Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Adult and children’s divisions — top three in each division win prizes. Food and drink specials all day.

Beers and Bingo

•Saturday, Jan. 25; 6-9 p.m. No cover

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. First bingo card is free; also a 50-50 raffle.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Saturdays; 7 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

Saturday Night Trivia

•Saturdays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.

Country Swing & Line Dance Lessons

•Tuesdays; 6 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

No cover. Clayton will kick up his heels with all who show up (541-567-3022).

“Friends” Trivia

•Tuesday, Feb. 4; 7-9 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

www.facebook.com

No cover. Grab your friends and brush up on information about Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe for a chance to win prizes. (541-612-8559).

Karaoke Party

•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wino Wednesdays

•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo

Karaoke at the Packard

•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight

•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover.

Thirsty Thursdays

•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings. 

LOL Comedy Night

•Thursdays; 8 p.m.

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

No cover. Jan. 30: BJ Johnson, Jesse Warren

Karaoke Night

•Thursdays; 9 p.m.

•Union Club, 201 E. Main St., Hermiston

No cover. Performers receive 15% off drink tab.

Karaoke

•Thursdays, 9 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wine tasting

•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Fridays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

DJ and dancing

•Fridays, 8 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Karaoke

•Fridays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES

“Murder on the Orient Express”

•Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 7-8,14-15; 7:30 p.m

•Feb. 9, 16; 2 p.m.

•1130 Sumach St., Walla Walla

www.ltww.org

$15-$20. Features Agatha Christie’s mystery-thriller.

“The Sound of Music”

•Feb. 20-22 & 27-29; 7:30 p.m.

•Feb. 22-23, 29 & March 1; 2:30 p.m.

•BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton

www.collegecommunitytheatre.com

$20/adults, $16/seniors, $12/students. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein features the beloved musical. No children under 3 admitted. (541-215-9917).

“Much Ado About Nothing”

•Feb. 21-22, 28-29; 7:30 p.m.

•Feb. 22, 29 & March 1; 2:30 p.m.

•Hale-Turner Little Theatre, 831 Alder St., Elgin

www.elginoperahouse.com

$17. The Shakespeare comedy is presented in the recently renovated space (541-663-6324).

HOT TICKETS

College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May). Individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com.

Capital Theatre in Yakima: “Peter and the Wolf” (Jan. 27, $7); "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" (Jan. 28-29, $12-$84); “The Lonely: Celebrating the Music of Roy Orbison” (Feb. 9, $48); “Chicago: The Musical” (Feb. 25-26, $12-84). Tickets available via www.capitoltheatre.org. These shows are all ages. (509-853-2787).

———

Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.

