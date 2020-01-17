FESTIVALS
Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race
•Jan. 22-25
•Joseph, Enterprise, Fergi Ski Area
Free, except Saturday night banquet ($20/adults, $12/volunteers $9/ages 5-12) People can watch races, which include the Iditarod & Yukon Quest qualifiers; meet-and-greet with mushers at vet checks; Race Central and Kids’ Corner.
Melonville Comedy Festival
•Friday, Jan. 24; 8 p.m.
•EOTEC, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston
www.melonvillecomedyfestival.com
$35/advance, $40/door, $300/table for 10. Features headliner James Johann, featured comedian Travis Nelson and emcee Jeremiah Coughlan. (541-567-5180).
Walla Walla BrewFest
•Saturday, Feb. 8.; noon-4 p.m.
•Downtown Walla Walla
www.downtownwallawalla.com/brewfest
$40/advance, $50/door. Admission includes a wristband, commemorative tasting glass and 5 scrip. Features 15 downtown Walla Walla venues and 25 breweries.
Daddy Daughter Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 8; 6-9 p.m.
•Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave., Pendleton
$20/person. DJ music, dancing, prize drawings, hors d’oeuvres and a posed portrait. For fathers and their daughters in kindergarten through eighth grade. Register by Jan. 24 or until sold out (541-276-8100).
Daddy Daughter Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-8:30 p.m.
•Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, 311 N. Olson Road
$30/couple; $10/additional daughters (tickets available soon). For dads and their daughters ages 3 and up. Includes DJ music, snacks, portraits and craft project to make a photo frame. (541-616-1050).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Watercolor Views in Different Hues”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the works of seven watercolor artists from eastern Washington. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Feb. 6.
MUSIC
Brass Fire
•Saturday, Jan. 18; 7-10 p.m.
•Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Features regional horn band, playing Big Band Era music as well as blues, soul and rock.
Joe Slick Band
•Saturday, Jan. 18; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
James Dean Kindle & The Eastern Oregon Playboys
•Saturday, Jan. 18; 8 p.m.
•hq, 112 Depot St., La Grande
$5. The all-ages show will feature the Pendleton-based band performing a set featuring songs from The Cars.
Martin Luther King Jr./Musical Tribute
•Monday, Jan. 20; 6 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Featuring a variety of local artists performing songs from the Civil Rights Movement.
The Phoenix
•Friday, Jan. 24; Saturday, Jan. 25; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Bart Budwig LP release
•Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Enterprise-based folk-Americana musician offers up “Another Burn On The Astroturf.”
Youth Winter Concert
•Thursday, Jan. 30; 7 p.m.
•Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
Free. (see brief this page)
Open Mic at GP
•Thursday, Jan. 30; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages are welcome. Bring your instrument, voice, family and friends.
Cory Wilds
•Friday, Jan. 31; Saturday, Feb. 1; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
The Brew Bro’s Takeover
•Saturday, Jan. 18; 4-8 p.m. No cover
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Drink specials and giveaways.
Time for BINGO
•Saturday, Jan. 18; 6-9 p.m.
•Neighbor Dudes., 405 N. First St. Suite 104, Hermiston
No cover. Alonna and Ashleigh lead the charge.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 7 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Ms. Pac-Man Tournament
•Saturday, Jan. 25; noon-9 p.m.
•Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Adult and children’s divisions — top three in each division win prizes. Food and drink specials all day.
Beers and Bingo
•Saturday, Jan. 25; 6-9 p.m. No cover
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. First bingo card is free; also a 50-50 raffle.
Creepy Tiki Night
•Monday, Jan. 20; 4-9 p.m.
•Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Special Tiki cocktails and Polynesian-inspired food available. Screening of “Creature from the Black Lagoon” at 7 p.m.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Trivia w/Two Dads Tipsy Trivia
•Thursday, Jan. 23; 6-8 p.m.
•Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman
No cover. Teams of five compete. (541-314-8720).
LOL Comedy Night
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Jan. 23: Marc Yaffee, Vanessa Dawn; Jan. 30: BJ Johnson, Jesse Warren
Karaoke Night
•Thursdays; 9 p.m.
•Union Club, 201 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Performers receive 15% off drink tab.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Feb. 6, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Sensory Friendly Movie
•Saturday, Jan. 18; 10:30 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty
$6. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screening of “Dolittle” with lights up a little and volume down.
HOT TICKETS
•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com.
•Capital Theatre in Yakima: “Peter and the Wolf” (Jan. 27, $7); "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" (Jan. 28-29, $12-$84); “The Lonely: Celebrating the Music of Roy Orbison” (Feb. 9, $48); “Chicago: The Musical” (Feb. 25-26, $12-84). Tickets available via www.capitoltheatre.org. These shows are all ages. (509-853-2787).
