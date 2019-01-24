FESTIVALS
Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race
•Jan. 23-26
•Joseph, Enterprise, Fergi Ski Area
Free, except banquet ($20/adults, $8/ages 5-12). People can watch races, which include Iditarod & Yukon Quest qualifiers; meet-and-greet with mushers at vet checks; Race Central and Kids’ Corner.
Prestige Wrestling: Tower of Snakes
•Friday, Feb. 22; 7-11 p.m.
•Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston
$15-$50. Features King Khash, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Simon Grimm, DJZ, Sonico, No Lives Matter, Team C4, Mike Santiago, Julian Whyt and more to be announced.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“ArtWORKZ Junior Art Show & Competition”
•Monday-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
No entry fee. Youths through age 18 are invited to enter artwork in all mediums by Jan. 30. Show runs through Feb. 9 to March 30. (Randy Melton, 541-429-7720).
“History in Photos from Wallowa County”
•Monday through Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Highlights historical photos and photographers in Wallowa County. Runs through Feb. 25.
“Parallel Worlds”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the work of Shea Wilkinson, who creates art quilts using free motion quilting and hand embroidery. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Feb. 7.
“Form and Figure”
•Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Nightingale Gallery, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande
www.eou.edu/art/nightingale-gallery
Free. Features the work of Florida couple Michael and Aneka Ingold. Runs through Feb. 8.
MUSIC
Cory Wilds
•Saturday, Jan. 26; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Live Music Thursday-Murray Dunlap
•Thursday, Jan. 31; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. The La Grande-based band brings rock ‘n’ roll.
“An Evening With the Classics”
•Thursday, Jan. 31; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton High School, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave.
Free. Features Oregon East Symphony’s youth ensembles, A Sharp Players and Preludes Orchestra.
Doug Diamond
•Friday, Feb.1; 7 p.m.
•Irrigon Seventh-day Adventist Church, 205 Tumblewood Blvd.
Free. Features Irrigon resident who performs gospel folk.
24/7 Band
•Friday, Feb. 1; Saturday, Feb. 2; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater
•Saturday, Feb. 2; 7 p.m.
•Wesley Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Free. BJ the DJ spins songs by Frank Sinatra. Come an hour early for bonus songs.
Sharlet Crooks
•Thursday, Feb. 7; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover, all ages. One of Portland’s newest bands creating a fresh and provocative frontier in modern Americana music. The sound is said to be both hauntingly familiar and effortlessly authentic.
Groove City
•Friday, Feb. 8; Saturday, Feb. 9; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Going to Memphis
•Thursday, Feb. 14; 7 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
$29-$39. A “Johnny Cash Experience” featuring Michael Monroe, an original cast member of the “Million Dollar Quartet on Broadway.” No-host bar available. Buy tickets online or at the Wildhorse Gift Shop.
Calvin Johnson & His Band
•Friday, Feb. 15; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover, all-ages. Founding member of several bands, Johnson’s unique voice is said to be deep and droning.
Harmonious Funk
•Friday, Feb. 15 Saturday, Feb. 16; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Midnight Rodeo Barn Bash
•Saturday, Jan. 26; 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Cowboy-themed party; come dressed in your best western attire and kick up your heels with DJ Diego tunes. Features contests, prizes, drink specials and more
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Wine Wednesday
•Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting and music.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings. Jan. 31:
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Jan. 31: Alex Elkin, Ken Hamlett; Feb. 7: Taylor Clark, Chelsea Tolle
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Cimmi’s Late Night Martini Lounge
•Fridays; 9 p.m.-midnight
•Virgil’s at Cimmiyotti’s, 137 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. Features martinis, mixology and music.
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Sensory Friendly Movie
•Saturday, Jan. 26; 10:30 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty
$5.50. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screenings with lights up a little and volume down. Doors open at 10 a.m. “A Dog’s Way Home.”
“The Wizard of Oz”
•Feb. 1-2, 8-9, 7 p.m.
•Sunday, Feb. 3; 2 p.m.
•Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St.
$10/adults, $8/seniors, $5/students. Presented by Hermiston High School drama department.
“Speakeasy Murder Mystery”
•Saturday, Feb. 9; 6 p.m.
•Pendleton Underground Tours, 31 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
www.pendletonundergroundtours.org
$75/21-and-older. Reservations required. Interactive event also features food/beverages catered by Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery. (541-276-0730).
HOT TICKETS
•Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band. Feb. 2, Moda Center, Portland. Tickets ($49-$125+) via www.ticketmaster.com
•The Rolling Stones. No Filter Tour. May 22, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. Tickets ($94-$494+) via www.ticketmaster.com
•Jackalope Jamboree. June 29, Happy Canyon Arena, Pendleton. Early bird tickets ($35-$55+) via www.brownpapertickets.com
Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.
