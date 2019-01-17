FESTIVALS

Martin Luther King Jr. March

•Monday, Jan. 21; 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

•First United Methodist Church, 191 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston

No cover. Includes march, music and special speakers from Wake Up Nation.

A Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

•Monday, Jan. 21; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. An evening of music and spoken word to honor King's legacy.

Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race

•Jan. 23-26

www.eaglecapextreme.com

•Joseph, Enterprise, Fergi Ski Area

Free, except banquet ($20/adults, $8/ages 5-12). People can watch races, which include Iditarod & Yukon Quest qualifiers; meet-and-greet with mushers at vet checks; Race Central and Kids’ Corner.

Melonville Comedy Festival

•Friday, Jan. 25; 8 p.m.

•Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston

www.melonvillecomedyfestival.com

$25/advance, $35/priority seats. Features headliner Reno Collier, featured comedian Andrew Rivers and emcee Thomas Nichols.

Prestige Wrestling: Tower of Snakes

•Friday, Feb. 22; 7-11 p.m.

www.prestigewrestling.net

•Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston

$15-$50. Features King Khash, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Simon Grimm, DJZ, Sonico, No Lives Matter, Team C4, Mike Santiago, Julian Whyt and more to be announced.

ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS

“ArtWORKZ Junior Art Show & Competition”

•Monday-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

www.tamastslikt.org

No entry fee. Youths through age 18 are invited to enter artwork in all mediums by Jan. 30. Show runs through Feb. 9 to March 30. (Randy Melton, 541-429-7720).

“History in Photos from Wallowa County”

•Monday through Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.

•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph

www.josephy.org

Free. Highlights historical photos and photographers in Wallowa County. Runs through Feb. 25.

“Parallel Worlds”

•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.

Free. Features the work of Shea Wilkinson, who creates art quilts using free motion quilting and hand embroidery. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Feb. 7.

“Form and Figure”

•Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

•Nightingale Gallery, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande

www.eou.edu/art/nightingale-gallery

Free. Features the work of Florida couple Michael and Aneka Ingold. Runs through Feb. 8.

MUSIC

Darci Carlson

•Saturday, Jan. 19; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Scott Wilson

•Friday, Jan. 18; 9 p.m. No Cover.

•Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

Live Music Thursday-JJ Hill

•Thursday, Jan. 24; 7-9 p.m. No cover.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

Cory Wilds

•Friday, Jan. 25 Saturday, Jan. 26; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Live Music Thursday-Murray Dunlap

•Thursday, Jan. 31; 7-9 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. The La Grande-based band brings rock ‘n’ roll.

24/7 Band

•Friday, Feb. 1; Saturday, Feb. 2; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission

NIGHT LIFE

Saturday Night Trivia

•Saturdays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Saturdays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

Shriners Charity Pool Tournament

•Saturday, Jan. 19; 2 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

$10/person. Hermiston Desert Shrine Club benefit for the Shriners hospital in Portland. Also features a raffle. (541-567-5180).

Wino Wednesdays

•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo

Karaoke at the Packard

•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight

•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover.

Wine Wednesday

•Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m.

•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston

No cover. Features tasting and music.

Thirsty Thursdays

•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings. Jan. 17: Iron Horse.

LOL Comedy Jam

•Thursdays; 8 p.m.

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

No cover. Jan. 24: Andrew Rivers, Michael Glatzmair; Jan. 31: Alex Elkin, Ken Hamlett

Wine tasting

•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Fridays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

DJ and dancing

•Fridays, 8 p.m.

•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Karaoke

•Fridays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Cimmi’s Late Night Martini Lounge

•Fridays; 9 p.m.-midnight

•Virgil’s at Cimmiyotti’s, 137 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. Features martinis, mixology and music.

THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES

“Aladdin”

•Saturday, Jan. 19; 2:15 p.m.

•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman

www.visitsage.com

$5/person. View movie and receive free bag of popcorn with admission. Water is available for purchase.

“Smallfoot”

•Friday, Jan. 25; 6 p.m.

•Adams Public Library, 190 N. Main St.

Free. The animated adventure is appropriate for all ages. Features Channing Tatum, James Corden, LeBron James, Danny DeVito and more.

Sensory Friendly Movie

•Saturday, Jan. 26; 10:30 a.m.

•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane

www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty

$5.50. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screenings with lights up a little and volume down. Doors open at 10 a.m. “A Dog’s Way Home.”

“The Wizard of Oz”

•Feb. 1-2, 8-9, 7 p.m.

•Sunday, Feb. 3; 2 p.m.

•Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St.

$10/adults, $8/seniors, $5/students. Presented by Hermiston High School drama department.

“Speakeasy Murder Mystery”

•Saturday, Feb. 9; 6 p.m.

•Pendleton Underground Tours, 31 S.W. Emigrant Ave.

www.pendletonundergroundtours.org

$75/21-and-older. Reservations required. Interactive event also features food/beverages catered by Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery. (541-276-0730).

HOT TICKETS

•Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band. Feb. 2, Moda Center, Portland. Tickets ($49-$125+) via www.ticketmaster.com

•The Rolling Stones. No Filter Tour. May 22, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. Tickets ($94-$494+) via www.ticketmaster.com

•Jackalope Jamboree. June 29, Happy Canyon Arena, Pendleton. Early bird tickets ($35-$55+) via www.brownpapertickets.com