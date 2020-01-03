FESTIVALS

Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race

•Jan. 22-25

•Joseph, Enterprise, Fergi Ski Area

www.eaglecapextreme.com

Free, except Saturday night banquet ($20/adults, $12/volunteers $9/ages 5-12) People can watch races, which include the Iditarod & Yukon Quest qualifiers; meet-and-greet with mushers at vet checks; Race Central and Kids’ Corner.

Melonville Comedy Festival

•Friday, Jan. 24; 8 p.m.

•EOTEC, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston

www.melonvillecomedyfestival.com

$35/advance, $40/door, $300/table for 10. Features headliner James Johann, featured comedian Travis Nelson and emcee Jeremiah Coughlan. (541-567-5180).

Daddy Daughter Dance

•Saturday, Feb. 8; 6-9 p.m.

•Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate

www.pendletonparksandrec.com

$20/person. DJ music, dancing, prize drawings, hors d’oeuvres and a posed portrait. For fathers and their daughters in kindergarten through eighth grade. Register by Jan. 24 or until sold out (541-276-8100).

Daddy Daughter Dance

•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-8:30 p.m.

•Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, 311 N. Olson Road

www.boardmanpool.com

$30/couple; $10/additional daughters (tickets available soon). For dads and their daughters ages 3 and up. Includes DJ music, snacks, portraits and craft project to make a photo frame. (541-616-1050).

Me and My Superhero Mother Son Dance

•Saturday, Feb. 29; 5-8 p.m.

•Pendleton Recreation Center, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.

www.pendletonparksandrec.com

$15/person. The semi-formal dance is for moms and their sons in kindergarten through fifth grade. Includes music, dancing and a photo (541-276-8100).

ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS

“Watercolor Views in Different Hues”

•Thursday, Jan. 9; 4:30-6:30 p.m., opening reception

•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.

Free. Features the works of seven watercolor artists from eastern Washington. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Exhibit runs through Jan. 9 - Feb. 6.

First Draft Writers’ Series

•Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

Free. Features Johanna Stroborock, who teaches at Whitman University. In addition to her novels, “Pigs” and “City of Ghosts,” her work has appeared in 2014 Best of the Net Anthology, the Wilson Quarterly and elsewhere. Concludes with short open mic sessions for audience members.

MUSIC

Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater

•Saturday, Jan. 4; 7-10 p.m.

•Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.

Free. BJ the DJ will spin Motown hits.

24/7

•Saturday, Jan. 4; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

One Trick Pony

•Thursday, Jan. 9; 7p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Enjoy an evening of Simon & Garfunkel songs with a Paul Simon tribute artist.

Groove City

•Friday, Jan. 10; Saturday, Jan. 11; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Ben Davis Jr.

•Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. The southeastern Ohio musician plays alt-country.

Joe Slick Band

•Friday, Jan. 17; Saturday, Jan. 18; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Brass Fire

•Saturday, Jan. 18; 7-10 p.m.

•Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Features regional horn band, playing Big Band Era music as well as blues, soul and rock.

NIGHT LIFE

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Saturdays; 7 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

Saturday Night Trivia

•Saturdays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.

Trivia w/Two Dads Tipsy Trivia

•Tuesday, Jan. 7; 6-8 p.m.

•Neighbor Dudes., 405 N. First St. Suite 104, Hermiston

No cover. Teams of five compete — bratwursts for players (541-289-2337).

Karaoke Party

•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wino Wednesdays

•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo

Karaoke at the Packard

•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight

•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover.

Thirsty Thursdays

•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings. 

Trivia w/Two Dads Tipsy Trivia

•Thursday, Jan. 23; 6-8 p.m.

•Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman

No cover. Teams of five compete. (541-314-8720).

LOL Comedy Night

•Thursdays; 8 p.m.

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

No cover. Jan. 9: Monica Nevi, Meaghan Gross; Jan. 16: Harry Riley, Ryan McComb

Karaoke

•Thursdays, 9 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wine tasting

•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Fridays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

DJ and dancing

•Fridays, 8 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Karaoke

•Fridays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES

Dancing with the Hermiston Stars

•Saturday, Jan. 11; 7 p.m.

•Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St.

www.hermistoneducationfoundation.org

$20/advance, $25/door, $10/students. Features Bennett Christianson, Maria Faaeteete, Shawn Lockwood, Kimberly Nevil, Nazario Rivera and Scott Stanton.

“Much Ado About Nothing”

•Feb. 21-22, 28-29; 7:30 p.m.

•Feb. 22, 29 & March 1; 2:30 p.m.

•Hale-Turner Little Theatre, 831 Alder St., Elgin

www.elginoperahouse.com

$17. The Shakespeare comedy is presented in the recently renovated space (541-663-6324).

HOT TICKETS

College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com.

Capital Theatre in Yakima: “An American in Paris” (Jan. 11-12, $12-$84); “Peter and the Wolf” (Jan. 27, $7); "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" (Jan. 28-29, $12-$84); “The Lonely: Celebrating the Music of Roy Orbison” (Feb. 9, $48); “Chicago: The Musical” (Feb. 25-26, $12-84). Tickets available via www.capitoltheatre.org. These shows are all ages. (509-853-2787).

———

Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.