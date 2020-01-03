FESTIVALS
Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race
•Jan. 22-25
•Joseph, Enterprise, Fergi Ski Area
Free, except Saturday night banquet ($20/adults, $12/volunteers $9/ages 5-12) People can watch races, which include the Iditarod & Yukon Quest qualifiers; meet-and-greet with mushers at vet checks; Race Central and Kids’ Corner.
Melonville Comedy Festival
•Friday, Jan. 24; 8 p.m.
•EOTEC, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston
www.melonvillecomedyfestival.com
$35/advance, $40/door, $300/table for 10. Features headliner James Johann, featured comedian Travis Nelson and emcee Jeremiah Coughlan. (541-567-5180).
Daddy Daughter Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 8; 6-9 p.m.
•Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate
$20/person. DJ music, dancing, prize drawings, hors d’oeuvres and a posed portrait. For fathers and their daughters in kindergarten through eighth grade. Register by Jan. 24 or until sold out (541-276-8100).
Daddy Daughter Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-8:30 p.m.
•Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, 311 N. Olson Road
$30/couple; $10/additional daughters (tickets available soon). For dads and their daughters ages 3 and up. Includes DJ music, snacks, portraits and craft project to make a photo frame. (541-616-1050).
Me and My Superhero Mother Son Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 29; 5-8 p.m.
•Pendleton Recreation Center, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
$15/person. The semi-formal dance is for moms and their sons in kindergarten through fifth grade. Includes music, dancing and a photo (541-276-8100).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Watercolor Views in Different Hues”
•Thursday, Jan. 9; 4:30-6:30 p.m., opening reception
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the works of seven watercolor artists from eastern Washington. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Exhibit runs through Jan. 9 - Feb. 6.
First Draft Writers’ Series
•Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features Johanna Stroborock, who teaches at Whitman University. In addition to her novels, “Pigs” and “City of Ghosts,” her work has appeared in 2014 Best of the Net Anthology, the Wilson Quarterly and elsewhere. Concludes with short open mic sessions for audience members.
MUSIC
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater
•Saturday, Jan. 4; 7-10 p.m.
•Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Free. BJ the DJ will spin Motown hits.
24/7
•Saturday, Jan. 4; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
One Trick Pony
•Thursday, Jan. 9; 7p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Enjoy an evening of Simon & Garfunkel songs with a Paul Simon tribute artist.
Groove City
•Friday, Jan. 10; Saturday, Jan. 11; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Ben Davis Jr.
•Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. The southeastern Ohio musician plays alt-country.
Joe Slick Band
•Friday, Jan. 17; Saturday, Jan. 18; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Brass Fire
•Saturday, Jan. 18; 7-10 p.m.
•Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Features regional horn band, playing Big Band Era music as well as blues, soul and rock.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 7 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Trivia w/Two Dads Tipsy Trivia
•Tuesday, Jan. 7; 6-8 p.m.
•Neighbor Dudes., 405 N. First St. Suite 104, Hermiston
No cover. Teams of five compete — bratwursts for players (541-289-2337).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Trivia w/Two Dads Tipsy Trivia
•Thursday, Jan. 23; 6-8 p.m.
•Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman
No cover. Teams of five compete. (541-314-8720).
LOL Comedy Night
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Jan. 9: Monica Nevi, Meaghan Gross; Jan. 16: Harry Riley, Ryan McComb
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Dancing with the Hermiston Stars
•Saturday, Jan. 11; 7 p.m.
•Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St.
www.hermistoneducationfoundation.org
$20/advance, $25/door, $10/students. Features Bennett Christianson, Maria Faaeteete, Shawn Lockwood, Kimberly Nevil, Nazario Rivera and Scott Stanton.
“Much Ado About Nothing”
•Feb. 21-22, 28-29; 7:30 p.m.
•Feb. 22, 29 & March 1; 2:30 p.m.
•Hale-Turner Little Theatre, 831 Alder St., Elgin
$17. The Shakespeare comedy is presented in the recently renovated space (541-663-6324).
HOT TICKETS
•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com.
•Capital Theatre in Yakima: “An American in Paris” (Jan. 11-12, $12-$84); “Peter and the Wolf” (Jan. 27, $7); "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" (Jan. 28-29, $12-$84); “The Lonely: Celebrating the Music of Roy Orbison” (Feb. 9, $48); “Chicago: The Musical” (Feb. 25-26, $12-84). Tickets available via www.capitoltheatre.org. These shows are all ages. (509-853-2787).
